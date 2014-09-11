Santa Barbara Community Gathers in Remembrance of 9/11 Attacks

13 years later, Bob Niehaus recalls witnessing the airliners hit the World Trade Center and the chaos that followed

Bob Niehaus recalled the dust and smoke that smothered city blocks in Manhattan after the World Trade Center collapsed 13 years ago, and as the community gathered Thursday in remembrance, Niehaus said the memories are still vivid for he and his wife, Marty, who lived through the terrorist attacks in New York City that day.

Almost 3,000 people perished on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers flew three airliners into the World Trade Center towers in Lower Manhattan in New York and the Pentagon building outside Washington, D.C.

A fourth airliner was brought down by passengers over Shanksville, Pa., foiling the terrorists’ attempt to attack elsewhere in Washington.

The Niehauses were at the World Trade Center that day and witnessed the attack.

"We were separated in chaos, and we both watched in horror as the second plane flew into the tower," Niehaus recalled Thursday morning at the annual remembrance ceremony at the Santa Barbara County Fire headquarters. "I saw people jumping from the highest level of the north tower rather than face the inferno."

Like the rest of the country, the Niehauses do not see the world the same after the attacks.

"Our alabaster cities still gleam, but they are no longer undimmed by human tears," he said.

In spite of the atrocities of the day, Niehaus said that so many acted that day to rise above the fear and chaos, channeling courage to save and help others.

That courage was epitomized in the firefighters who ran up the stairs to try to help, he said, and thanked the firefighters present for their work to keep Santa Barbara County safe.

Santa Barbara County Undersheriff Don Patterson said that 60 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty that day as the towers collapsed, adding that the incident was the deadliest in history for U.S. law enforcement.

"Let us celebrate them and show our appreciation for them, for they demonstrate the best of human nature," he said.

Eight emergency personnel and 343 firefighters were also killed in the attacks, and the total number of innocent lives lost amounted to almost 3,000 people, most of whom were civilians from more than 80 countries.

First responders were able to coordinate the largest rescue operation in history, however, and were able to save more than 25,000 lives, County Fire Chief Michael Dyer said.

Dyer said his department will continue to protect the community — "we have sworn to do so" — and encouraged others to remember those who gave their lives 13 years ago.

"We Americans vow that they will never be forgotten," he said.

