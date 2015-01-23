Dr. Anabel Ford to Speak Sunday at Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap

You are cordially invited to attend the seventh annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25 at the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Dr. Anabel Ford will present on the Maya traditions of conservation and development at El Pilar.

Admission to the event is free. Come and find out about Chaya, the Maya tree spinach with more protein, vitamin C and calcium that common spinach! All you need to do is to plant a stick on the ground and — wow! — you have Maya Chaya.

Click here for more information on the event.

We look forward to seeing you there!

— Dr. Anabel Ford represents the Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap.