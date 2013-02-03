Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:10 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Concerns Flow Freely at Traffic-Safety Meeting on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Neighborhood residents detail problems ranging from speeding to lack of streetlights and sidewalk ramps

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 3, 2013 | 2:00 a.m.

Cars don’t stop for pedestrians in Santa Barbara’s Eastside neighborhood.

That was a major complaint voiced by residents Saturday during a traffic- and pedestrian-safety workshop hosted by Santa Barbara’s Public Works Department.

The meeting at Franklin School’s auditorium was seen as the first step in getting citizen input for improvements in the area.

Transportation project planner Jessica Grant organized residents into tables where each person could talk about concerns regarding speeding, lighting, missing sidewalks and access ramps, bicycling and bus transit.

City staff members facilitated the discussions, helped by printed maps, so residents could pinpoint the most problematic streets and intersections.

“I do have some ground rules: the whole purpose today is to hear Eastside residents only,” Grant said. “There are City Council members here, representatives from Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson’s office, and advisory groups, but you’re here today just to observe.

“If you are a business owner or resident in the area, or on the border of the Eastside neighborhood, you’re welcome to participate.”

A group led by Steve Foley, a transportation planner, talked about speeding on Salinas Street, which makes it dangerous for pedestrians and residents trying to back out of their driveways.

Councilwoman Cathy Murillo translated for Spanish-speaking members of one group, relaying that that people with strollers or children in wheelchairs know exactly what corners are missing ramps or curb cuts.

They sometimes have to go in the street until they can get back on the sidewalk at a driveway, she said.

Throughout the meeting, residents were pointing out specific streets where speeding — and ignoring pedestrians — was a problem.

Some of the worst offenders are people driving their children to school, which stresses out the families who are walking, one mother said.

Rodolfo Galindo, a crossing guard at Montecito and Voluntario streets near the Eastside Public Library, sees this firsthand every day.

“Nobody respects me,” he said. “People make stops California-style, or not at all.”

Galindo has been a crossing guard for three years, and he helps at least 75 children across the street before and after school.

At Saturday’s meeting, he was asking for more enforcement by police.

“They need more action around the schools before something happens,” he said. “Yesterday, a kid was hit by a car at Voluntario and Cota.”

Recently, Galindo helped a woman who was being bitten by a dog that escaped from a yard, said Officer Adrian Gutierrez, beat coordinator for the Eastside.

Galindo and some nearby construction workers ran over to help, and Galindo repeatedly hit the dog with his stop sign, Gutierrez said.

Beyond speeding, residents also talked about areas without any streetlights, such as Punta Gorda, Indio Muerto, Salinas and Voluntario streets. City employees made notes to figure out the most-used walking paths, and perhaps find solutions that prioritize those.

Most residents said they walk much more than they bike, but residents mentioned cycling issues, including bicyclists riding without lights at night, cars opening their doors without looking for cyclists, and trucks and buses stopping in the bike lane.

In early April, the city will respond to the concerns and present possible solutions.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 