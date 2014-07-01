Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 7:27 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara’s Concerts in the Park Series Opening Thursday

By Summers Case for the City of Santa Barbara | July 1, 2014 | 4:00 p.m.

Concerts in the Park 2014 will kick off an exciting summer concert season this Thursday, July 3.

Opening night is a special 50th anniversary Beatles Tribute from the Los Angeles-based group Sgt. Pepper; the concert is free as always in Chase Palm Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Be part of this Santa Barbara tradition: Get ready to dance, pack up a picnic dinner and your friends and family, and come celebrate the long July 4 weekend.

Baked goods and popcorn from Auntie LaLa’s Sweet Petites and Gleeka will be available for purchase during the concert.

The rest of the summer’s lineup is also sure to please concertgoers. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 3
Sgt. Pepper: Beatles 50th Anniversary Tribute

Thursday, July 10             
Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries: 50s and 60s Rock & Roll

Thursday, July 17
Savor: Santana Tribute Band

Thursday, July 24
Fortunate Son: A Tribute to John Fogerty & Creedence Clearwater Revival

Thursday, Aug. 7           
Summer of Rock! Voice of Reason, Bi-Polar Bears, Bad Jack & Galvanized Souls

Thursday, Aug. 14                        
Country Nation: High Energy Contemporary Country

Concerts are free to the public. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic. Dogs welcome on leash. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted in the park. No blanket/chair setup prior to noon on the day of each concert.

A printable concert schedule is available by clicking here. Call 805.564.5418 for more information.

This season’s sponsors are Richard’s Accurate Imports, 101.7 K-LITE, KTYD 99.9, the Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Family Life Magazine and PorTABLE Portable Picnic Tables, and the many generous individuals who contributed to make this program possible.

Social Media Updates

Click here for a full listing of events and to RSVP, invite friends to join you for a specific concert date or keep up on Concerts in the Park-related news.

— Summers Case is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 