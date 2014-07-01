Santa Barbara’s Concerts in the Park Series Opening Thursday

Concerts in the Park 2014 will kick off an exciting summer concert season this Thursday, July 3.

Opening night is a special 50th anniversary Beatles Tribute from the Los Angeles-based group Sgt. Pepper; the concert is free as always in Chase Palm Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Be part of this Santa Barbara tradition: Get ready to dance, pack up a picnic dinner and your friends and family, and come celebrate the long July 4 weekend.

Baked goods and popcorn from Auntie LaLa’s Sweet Petites and Gleeka will be available for purchase during the concert.

The rest of the summer’s lineup is also sure to please concertgoers. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 3

Sgt. Pepper: Beatles 50th Anniversary Tribute

Thursday, July 10

Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries: 50s and 60s Rock & Roll

Thursday, July 17

Savor: Santana Tribute Band

Thursday, July 24

Fortunate Son: A Tribute to John Fogerty & Creedence Clearwater Revival

Thursday, Aug. 7

Summer of Rock! Voice of Reason, Bi-Polar Bears, Bad Jack & Galvanized Souls

Thursday, Aug. 14

Country Nation: High Energy Contemporary Country

Concerts are free to the public. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic. Dogs welcome on leash. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted in the park. No blanket/chair setup prior to noon on the day of each concert.

A printable concert schedule is available by clicking here. Call 805.564.5418 for more information.



This season’s sponsors are Richard’s Accurate Imports, 101.7 K-LITE, KTYD 99.9, the Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Family Life Magazine and PorTABLE Portable Picnic Tables, and the many generous individuals who contributed to make this program possible.

Social Media Updates

Click here for a full listing of events and to RSVP, invite friends to join you for a specific concert date or keep up on Concerts in the Park-related news.

— Summers Case is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.