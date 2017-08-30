Santa Barbara Condors Erupt in 2nd Half, Beat Moorpark

Football

Makai Kjar returned the second-half kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown to break an 8-8 tie and propel the Santa Barbara Senior Condors to a 40-14 win over Moorpark in a Pacific Youth Football League game last Saturday.

The Condors are a team of players age 12-14 from Santa Barbara, La Cumbre, La Colina and Goleta Valley Junior Highs.

After Kjar's touchdown, the Condors recovered an onside kick and eventually scored a touchdown on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Julian Castro to Kjar. Castro threw a pair of TD passes in the game.

The Condors put the game away with two touchdown runs by Carlos Napoles.

Kjar, running behind a big offensive line, compiled more than 150 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns.

The Condors are back in action on Saturday, Sept. 9 against the Highland Bulldogs in Highland.

Condors are 12-14 years old from SBJHS, La Cumbre, La Colina and Goleta Valley. They Play in the PYF

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.