Santa Barbara Condors Erupt in 2nd Half, Beat Moorpark

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 30, 2017 | 2:32 a.m.

Makai Kjar returned the second-half kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown to break an 8-8 tie and propel the Santa Barbara Senior Condors to a 40-14 win over Moorpark in a Pacific Youth Football League game last Saturday.

Makai Kjar had three touchdowns and racked up more than 150 all-purpose yards for the Santa Barbara Condors youth football team in a win over Moorpark.
Makai Kjar had three touchdowns and racked up more than 150 all-purpose yards for the Santa Barbara Condors youth football team in a win over Moorpark. (Courtesy photo)

The Condors are a team of players age 12-14 from Santa Barbara, La Cumbre, La Colina and Goleta Valley Junior Highs.

After Kjar's touchdown, the Condors recovered an onside kick and eventually scored a touchdown on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Julian Castro to Kjar. Castro threw a pair of TD passes in the game.

The Condors put the game away with two touchdown runs by Carlos Napoles.

Kjar, running behind a big offensive line, compiled more than 150 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns.

The Condors are back in action on Saturday, Sept. 9 against the Highland Bulldogs in Highland.

Condors are 12-14 years old from SBJHS, La Cumbre, La Colina and Goleta Valley. They Play in the PYF

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

