Santa Barbara Consciousness Network Announces Mixer for Wellness Leaders, Community Members

Well-Being

Within the consciousness community, Santa Barbara has become home to an integral series of events led by Forrest Leichtberg, founder of The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network.

These monthly events are now a popular destination for anyone looking to meet and interact with consciousness leaders and community members.

The next Conscious Networking Event will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2016, at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E Arrellaga St.

The event will feature the following benefits for attendees:

» Enjoy organic food, unique body treatments and readings and inspirational talks by transformational spiritual leaders

» Promote personal growth as well as that of loved ones

» Greatly expand the ability to impact other people’s lives

» Learn practical tools for manifesting dreams

» Find new referral sources, resources and clients

» Participate in a dynamic and informative live Q&A with featured spiritual leaders and speakers

» Network with people from all walks of life within the conscious community

This particular mixer features a very special guest speaker who is visiting from the East Coast and will be in Santa Barbara for one night only.

Christine Lang is a renowned medical intuitive and author of The Body Whisperer: Your Symptoms Tell Me Your Truth.

She is one of the country’s few medical intuitives, and the readings that she gives during her talks are astounding in their accuracy.

Lang will speak about the ways that our physical symptoms can teach us how our lives are out of balance. Her lecture also will shed light on how we internalize stress and how we can reclaim our health.

The mission behind The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network and this networking event is to bring the area’s change agents together in one place to share their knowledge, power and growth potential, both professionally and personally.

“Our goal is to nurture collaboration and strengthen the connectedness of the Santa Barbara conscious community,” says founder Leichtberg. “I believe this can greatly enhance our ability to influence the rest of the world toward peace, well-being, prosperity and sustainability.”

Santa Barbara-based singer-songwriter Erisy Watt will play guitar and sing at the Consciousness Network event.

Watt is known for her soft hum and cultivated sound of simplicity — a synthesis of soul and folk that is freshly her own. She is the pioneer behind the new concert series The Cabin By the Sea.

There will be a variety of unique products and services showcased at the event in addition to on-site healers, intuitive readers and healthful, delicious organic food.

Open to the public, the cost to attend is $20. Tickets will be available at the door or in advance at http://sbcnet.eventbrite.com. Check-in and early networking begins at 7 p.m.

Questions regarding the mixer or The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network may be directed to [email protected].

— Cheryl Nadine represents The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network.