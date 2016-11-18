Santa Barbara Conservancy Debuts New Architectural Guide

The Santa Barbara Conservancy will celebrate the publication of its new book, Santa Barbara ~ A Guide to El Pueblo Viejo, with a free public reception from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Casa De la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St.
Presented as part of the city’s 1st Thursday program highlighting local arts and culture, the event will feature a meet-and-greet with the authors, book signings, and appetizers. Books will be available for purchase.
Santa Barbara ~ A Guide to El Pueblo Viejo explores the city’s extraordinary modern history by way of surveying its alluring Spanish-inspired architecture. Filled with maps, color photographs, and a wealth of historical detail and insights, the 294-page publication retails for $19.95 and will be available at local bookstores and gift shops this month.
The Santa Barbara Conservancy also will host a book reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, 229 E. Victoria St. That event is likewise free and open to the public.
— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Conservancy.