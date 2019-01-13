Santa Barbara Considering Fencing Off Ortega Park for Public Safety, Turf Protection

The City of Santa Barbara is considering a plan to install a permanent fence around Ortega Park to improve public safety and protect turf that it wants to install on a new multipurpose field.

On a 5-0 vote with Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon absent, the City Council on Tuesday approved spending nearly $150,000 on pedestrian, parking, landscaping and storm water improvements at the Eastside site adjacent to Santa Barbara Junior High School.

The city has already paid RRM Design Group $169,658 to design a master plan for Ortega Park.

Parks & Recreation Department director Jill Zachary wants to give the park a dramatic overhaul. The park experiences loitering by homeless people, illegal drug and alcohol use, vandalism and limited active recreational use by families and children.

The Master Plan proposes a multisport artificial turf field and lighting, a skate park, a playground and family picnic area, and a “multigenerational activity” area that features basketball, table tennis and other leisure games.

It also includes a new community, noncompetitive recreational swimming pool with a waterslide, accessible zero depth pool entry, and flexible main pool area that could be programmed for lap swimming, general use or specific exercise classes such as aqua aerobics.

Additionally, the city proposed a new park restroom, new walkways, landscaping and increased street parking around the property, which is bordered by East Ortega, North Salsipuedes and East Cota streets.

In addition to the fence around the perimeter of the park, the city wants to close the park at night and reopen it in the morning.

“It seems like everyone has lost their minds here; we’re going to build a public park and fence it off,” said architect Jeff Shelton, who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Shelton, who played in the park as a child, said putting up a fence would stop the heart of the park from beating. He asked if the city would put a fence around Shoreline Park, too.

“This is a people’s park and we should keep it that way,” he said.

Zachary said the idea is that the fence “blends in with the environment” and does not serve as a barrier.

Councilman Oscar Gutierrez said he supports the idea of upgrading the park. He, too, played in the park as a child so he said he is well aware of the issues there.

Instead of a fence, Gutierrez suggested more surveillance cameras around the park to deter criminal activity.

A couple of people spoke in support of the skate park, saying that Skater’s Point along the waterfront east of Stearns Wharf is outdated.

George Nagai said Skater’s Point is great for kids, but it is overcrowded and doesn’t meet all the needs of advanced skaters.

“Today’s skateboarders are looking for ledges, rails, stairs and other common urban elements,” he said.

The Ortega Park Master Plan is scheduled to move forward in stages, with the specific elements of the park features to return to the council later his year.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.