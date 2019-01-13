Pixel Tracker

Monday, January 14 , 2019, 1:51 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Considering Fencing Off Ortega Park for Public Safety, Turf Protection

Proposed master plan includes sweeping improvements at Eastside park, but perimeter fence recommended to make property safer

Ortega Park Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s Ortega Park, adjacent to Santa Barbara Junior High School, has long been plagued by loitering, illegal alcohol and drug use, and vandalism. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 13, 2019 | 11:55 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara is considering a plan to install a permanent fence around Ortega Park to improve public safety and protect turf that it wants to install on a new multipurpose field.

On a 5-0 vote with Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon absent, the City Council on Tuesday approved spending nearly $150,000 on pedestrian, parking, landscaping and storm water improvements at the Eastside site adjacent to Santa Barbara Junior High School.

The city has already paid RRM Design Group $169,658 to design a master plan for Ortega Park.

Parks & Recreation Department director Jill Zachary wants to give the park a dramatic overhaul. The park experiences loitering by homeless people, illegal drug and alcohol use, vandalism and limited active recreational use by families and children.

The Master Plan proposes a multisport artificial turf field and lighting, a skate park, a playground and family picnic area, and a “multigenerational activity” area that features basketball, table tennis and other leisure games.

It also includes a new community, noncompetitive recreational swimming pool with a waterslide, accessible zero depth pool entry, and flexible main pool area that could be programmed for lap swimming, general use or specific exercise classes such as aqua aerobics.

Additionally, the city proposed a new park restroom, new walkways, landscaping and increased street parking around the property, which is bordered by East Ortega, North Salsipuedes and East Cota streets.

In addition to the fence around the perimeter of the park, the city wants to close the park at night and reopen it in the morning.

“It seems like everyone has lost their minds here; we’re going to build a public park and fence it off,” said architect Jeff Shelton, who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Shelton, who played in the park as a child, said putting up a fence would stop the heart of the park from beating. He asked if the city would put a fence around Shoreline Park, too.

Ortega Park Master Plan Click to view larger
A new Ortega Park Master Plan proposes a multisport artificial turf field and lighting, a skate park, a playground and family picnic area, a “multigenerational activity” area, a new swimming pool, restrooms and other improvements. (RRM Design Group rendering)

“This is a people’s park and we should keep it that way,” he said.

Zachary said the idea is that the fence “blends in with the environment” and does not serve as a barrier.

Councilman Oscar Gutierrez said he supports the idea of upgrading the park. He, too, played in the park as a child so he said he is well aware of the issues there.

Instead of a fence, Gutierrez suggested more surveillance cameras around the park to deter criminal activity.

A couple of people spoke in support of the skate park, saying that Skater’s Point along the waterfront east of Stearns Wharf is outdated.

George Nagai said Skater’s Point is great for kids, but it is overcrowded and doesn’t meet all the needs of advanced skaters.

“Today’s skateboarders are looking for ledges, rails, stairs and other common urban elements,” he said.

The Ortega Park Master Plan is scheduled to move forward in stages, with the specific elements of the park features to return to the council later his year.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 