Santa Barbara Considers Drought Rates for Desalination Activation

Water rates will rise if the City of Santa Barbara starts up its desalination facility, and the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday took a look at what those rates might look like.

Drought rates must generate the $40 million needed to cover the cost of reactivating the plant, a decision the council won’t officially make until April.

Council members provided direction to staff at Tuesday’s meeting and did not vote, asking that staff take another stab at possible maximum rate increases before coming back to approve tentative rates in January — at which time the city would need to notify residents.

Actual increases would be approved in April, when the council will decide whether to award the contract to begin the reactivation process.

Water rates will rise either way, however, because the city is paying $3 million more per year to purchase water during the drought, according to staff.

Preliminary results of a Drought Related Water Rate Study showed a single-family residential 5/8-inch meter would pay $9.18 more in monthly meter charges if 100 percent of the desalination debt service is recovered through fixed revenue — a recommendation the council members also backed.

Low to moderate water users could expect increases of $9 to $20, and the average user would see about a $20 a month boost if the city activates the plant.

While all meter users would pay to start up the desalination plant, council members agreed operating costs would be distributed to higher water users in Tiers 2 and 3.

The capital cost for reactivating the plant was estimated at $32 million, and it could initially pump out 3,125 acre-feet of water per year.

The facility would increase capacity to 7,500 acre-feet by 2017, and operating costs would amount to $5.2 million a year, staff said.

If drought conditions persist, and the plant is activated, the council would reevaluate rates again in spring 2016.

“It’s a big bump, and it’s a bump that will hit our lower-income folks the hardest,” City Councilman Bendy White said. “I am concerned about it. We’re hitting our target on tiers.”

White suggested staff come back with a second rate option allowing for $2 million in capital to be raised for the city’s pipeline replacement program.

Public speakers expressed concerns that water-rate increases would price them out of their homes, or suggested that Santa Barbara consider sharing the facility’s benefits with Montecito and other local areas in need.

Staff said surrounding agencies could be part of the discussion down the road.

“Let’s hope it rains a lot between now and January,” Mayor Helene Schneider said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .