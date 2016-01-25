Santa Barbara Considers Easier Online Utility Bill Pay System

The city of Santa Barbara wants to make it easier for residents to pay their utility bills online, aiming to switch to a new electronic payment system by spring.

New perks would include setting up recurring payments, paying with a credit card as well as electronic check, and the ability to send email alerts, bill reminders and payment receipts by email or text.

Santa Barbara City Council will consider working with the new vendor at Tuesday’s meeting.

The city’s finance department is recommending council approve a three-year agreement (with two optional two-year extensions) with Massachusetts-based Invoice Cloud, Inc., which would implement the system for free.

Funds to pay Invoice Cloud, which has integrated more than 30 billing platforms and specializes in utilities and local government payment solutions, should be covered by current water, wastewater and solid waste operating funds, city staff said.

The city is hoping to implement the software as soon as spring.

Santa Barbara would pay the online processor software an estimated $65,000 annually, although that number increases as more customers move from in-person and mail payments to online, according to city staff.

The finance department bills and collects revenue for city water, wastewater and solid waste services, using the Advanced Utility Systems CIS Infinity software since 2008.

Residents have been able to pay bills online since 2012, when council approved a contract with Infinity.Link and a partnership with TransFirst, LLC, a company that integrates its payment processing system with the Infinity.Link online payment application.

While functional, the software didn’t allow the ability to accept payment from multiple devices or web browsers, the ability to store bank or credit card information, and more.

Last year, a special project team explored various marketplace alternatives, issuing a request for proposals in March 2015 and unanimously choosing Massachusetts-based Invoice Cloud, Inc. from four applicants.

According to the city, similar to other city payment processing contracts, Invoice Cloud charges a combination of per-item and gross-charge fees to cover all maintenance support costs and interchange fees.

That includes fees paid to Sage Payment Solutions, a third party payment and credit card processor for Invoice Cloud.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.