City of Santa Barbara Considers Switching Banks

Montecito Bank & Trust, Chase Bank and Union Bank are in the running to become the city of Santa Barbara’s official bank of record.

The city currently uses Union Bank to house its assets, but last year put out a request for proposals looking for a bank with lower fees and greater socially responsible investment policy.

Activists pushed the city to shed financial involvement with banking institutions that have ties to the Dakota Access Pipeline, an 1,100-mile pipeline that connects the Bakken shale oil fields in North Dakota to storage facilities in Illinois. The pipeline began operating in June.

The city also has a $4 million certificate of deposit in Union Bank (which is owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group).

Finance Director Bob Samario at a recent Finance Committee meeting said the city received six responses from banks, but only three qualified.

Three of the banks really couldn’t meet our minimum requirements,” Samario said. “They are so small, some of the important things we need in terms services like lock box processing, our utility bills, they couldn’t meet our requirements and other things like that.

"We appreciated they submitted a proposal, but they really didn’t have the resources and the infrastructure to meet our needs.”

Union Bank and Chase are both involved in the Dakota Pipeline, and lost 15 points by an evaluation team that rated their proposals.

Santa Barbara’s socially responsible investment policy doesn’t prohibit it from doing business with those banks, but they do lose points.

“They are still in the running,” Samario said, noting that Union Bank also lowered its fees.

“Union Bank did provide a decent proposal,” Samario said. “Their fees are substantially lower than they are now, which is good, but a little frustrating as well.”

It would take about 12 to 18 months to switch banks.

“It’s a major effort, a major workload,” Samario said.

Only Montecito Bank & Trust doesn’t have investments in the Dakota Pipeline.

All three banks told the city they would accept cannabis money, Samario said.

In a follow-up interview, Samario clarified that Union Bank has agreed to accept cannabis taxes that the city remits to them "so long as it’s commingled with our other revenues."



That doesn't mean they will take revenues directly from a cannabis business, Samario said.

A bank spokesman said Union does not accept deposits from medical or recreational marijuana businesses.

