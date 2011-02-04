Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:56 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum Launches Million Dollar Home Raffle

Tickets are on sale now and are $150 each; only 19,000 will be sold

By Susan Goggin, Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum | February 4, 2011 | 8:16 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum has announced its seventh annual Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle.

Participants will have the opportunity to win a beautiful, new Santa Barbara home or the alternate prize of $1 million in cash. The three-bedroom, mission tiled-roof home is a short walk to town, restaurants, galleries, shops and theaters.

The Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle is one of the few raffles in the state that has sold out each year and has awarded the grand prize as advertised. Tickets are on sale now and are $150 each. Only 19,000 tickets will be sold.

Each contestant must be a California resident and be age 18 or older to enter, and purchase by March 9, 2011, to qualify for additional cash and prizes. Single-ticket buyers will be eligible for more than $60,000 in bonus prizes. Multiticket buyers will qualify to win $175,000 in cash and prizes, including two new Prius Hybrids, three one-week unique Santa Barbara luxury vacation home stays, Ojai Valley Inn & Spa escapes and cash.

The grand prize will be awarded Sunday, May 22 at Alameda Park.

“The home raffle has produced hundreds of happy winners in the past six years, and has raised crucial funds that support the arts in Santa Barbara,” said Miki Garcia, executive director of CAF. “We’re proud we have built one of the few successful raffles in the state and one of the few that has kept its promise to award the grand prize as advertised.”

To purchase tickets or for more information, click here or call 805.884.5900.

Ticket purchases will benefit the nonprofit Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum. The 2011 Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle is registered with the California Attorney General’s Office.

— Susan Goggin represents the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum.

