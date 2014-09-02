Coroner: Lake Cachuma Death Was Accidental Drowning

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office has determined that 22-year-old Isaiah Sanchez’ death was an accidental drowning.

Sanchez went missing at Lake Cachuma on July 11, last seen trying to swim to shore from a boat that reportedly had mechanical problems.

Witnesses told authorities he seemed to be struggling in the water before going under.

According to the coroner’s report released Tuesday, Sanchez’ cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning.

A toxicological report was ordered and found Sanchez had a blood alcohol concentration of .107 at the time of his death and had marijuana in his system, according to the lab report.

The autopsy, conducted July 22 by forensic pathologist Jon Smith, found no trauma to Sanchez’ body and determined the cause of death as accidental drowning.

On the day Sanchez disappeared, two other men, one in the water and one on the boat, were rescued by county park rangers.

There was a 10-day search for Sanchez including surface patrols and the county’s dive team.

Sanchez is from El Rio in Ventura County and his family kept a vigil at the lake after his disappearance until he was found.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.