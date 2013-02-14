Coroner Releases Name of Man Killed by Train

The name of the man struck and killed by a passenger train earlier this month in an apparent suicide was released Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office.

According to police reports at the time, Gregory Alexich, 63, of Santa Barbara died shortly after 4 p.m. on Feb. 3, when he was struck by a northbound Amtrak train that was approaching the Santa Barbara depot.

“The conductor saw a man walking along the tracks near the Anacapa Street crossing,” said Santa Barbara police Lt. Paul McCaffrey. “The man turned to notice the train was approaching, then lay down across the tracks, straddling one of the rails.”

Alexich was hit by the train and dragged almost a block, nearly to the State Street crossing, McCaffrey said.

The train was delayed while authorities investigated the incident and recovered the victim’s remains, McCaffrey said. State Street also was shut down in the area.

The Coroner’s Office delayed releasing Alexich’s name while it conducted its investigation.

» Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.