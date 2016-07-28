Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with ‘Topping Out’ Event

The end of the hospital’s massive modernization project is in sight as crews place the last structural beam for a new patient pavilion building

Though it was only for a few minutes, it was the children who were running the show as Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital added the final structural beam to its third and final patient pavilion building.

To celebrate the construction milestone, which comes with about two years left in the hospital’s massive modernization project, a “topping out” event was held, where the children of hospital employees yelled up at workers to hoist the final beam into place 60 feet above the ground.

The beam was painted white and decorated with their handprints, and the kids counted down from 10 before giving the OK to the crane operators.

“Those handprints are going to last forever on the building,” senior construction project manager Nick Henderson told the kids.

Hospital employees had a birds-eye view of the hoisting from the hospital’s sixth floor.

“This is a momentous occasion for Cottage because we’ve been working on this project for about 10 months in construction, and it’s right on schedule,” said Ron Biscaro, vice president of project management at Cottage Health.

“This is the topping-off ceremony for the final piece of steel, so we’re really excited.”

The hospital modernizations and seismic improvements received city council approval 11 years ago, and the construction work is currently in Phase 6, which consists of building a nursing pavilion and a diagnostic and treatment pavilion.

“We’ll be pouring concrete for the next several months as we get all our concrete decks done,” Biscaro said. “The crane will be here until the early part of next year — probably February or March of 2017.”

Phase 6 will be finished in about two years’ time, he said, with only minor internal remodeling to follow. The end result of the project will be 712,550 square feet of hospital space.

The $700-million project addresses California laws that require all acute-care hospitals to be retrofitted or rebuilt to withstand — and still be functional following — an earthquake like the magnitude-6.7 Northridge quake that devastated a large swath of Los Angeles in 1994.

That earthquake killed 57 people, injured 8,000 and caused an estimated $40 billion in property damage, making it one of the costliest natural disasters in United States history.

The Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital completed its own retrofitting and rebuilding project last year.

During Phase 6, an iconic Moreton Bay fig tree on the Santa Barbara campus received protective shoring, new planters were installed and landscaping was added around the emergency room parking lot along West Junipero Street in 2015.

The West, Central and Reeves wings of the hospital were also demolished.

More than 3 million pounds of structural steel, fabricated in Flagstaff, Arizona, have gone into Phase 6, according to Maria Zate, Cottage Health’s manager of public relations.

