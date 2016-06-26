Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 9:50 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Making Steady Progress, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Project Quietly Closes In on Completion

Construction nears end of Phase 6, which includes building 3rd patient care pavilion and a diagnostic and treatment facility

After clearing away old wings of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, construction crews will be erecting new nursing and diagnostic and treatment facilities in the current Phase 6 of the multiyear retrofitting and rebuidling project. The new entrance to the hospital at 400 W. Pueblo St. is under the canopy at the left of the photograph, which was taken from the east side of the hospital. Click to view larger
After clearing away old wings of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, construction crews will be erecting new nursing and diagnostic and treatment facilities in the current Phase 6 of the multiyear retrofitting and rebuidling project. The new entrance to the hospital at 400 W. Pueblo St. is under the canopy at the left of the photograph, which was taken from the east side of the hospital. (Cottage Health photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | June 26, 2016 | 10:20 p.m.

In many ways, the modernizations and seismic improvements Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has been undergoing are a story of long time spans.

The Cottage Hospital Modernization and Seismic Compliance Project was approved by the City Council 11 years ago.

The 1994 Northridge earthquake, the last Southern California earthquake of the magnitude the modernizations aim to inoculate the hospital against, was 22 years ago.

The hospital’s landmark Moreton Bay fig tree that recently received protective shoring to bolster it during the construction project was planted 97 years ago.

In the hospital’s annual update to the city Planning Commission earlier this month, Ron Biscaro, vice president of project management at Cottage Health, laid out how the work was going.

The modernizations entered Phase 6 last September, he said, and are expected to continue for two more years at the complex at 400 W. Pueblo St.

Phase 8, the next and final phase, which deals with internal modeling, is to finish up in 2019, according to Cottage Health’s facilities master schedule.

The $700 million project addresses California laws that require all acute-care hospitals to be retrofitted or rebuilt to withstand — and still be functional following — an earthquake like the magnitude-6.7 Northridge quake that devastated a large swath of Los Angeles. That earthquake killed 57 people, injured 8,000 and caused an estimated $40 billion in property damage, making it one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history.

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital completed its own retrofitting and rebuilding project last year.

The end result of the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital project will be 712,550 square feet of hospital facility.

The ongoing work has proceeded very quietly and has required little interaction between Cottage Health and municipal planning staff over the past year, Tony Boughman, an assistant planner with the city, told Noozhawk.

“Given the scope of the project, construction activities have been achieved in a timely manner and proceeded well,” city planning staff concluded in its report on the project’s progress.

Planning Commissioner Deborah Schwartz commended the project for the proportion of construction-related materials that have been recycled; in 2015, 96.9 percent of all solid waste was diverted from the Tajiguas Landfill, Cottage Health reported.

In addition to the protective shoring for the Moreton Bay fig tree, new planters were installed and landscaping was added around the emergency room parking lot along West Junipero Street in 2015.

The West, Central and Reeves wings of the hospital were also demolished.

Phase 6 consists of building a nursing pavilion and a diagnostic and treatment pavilion.

More than 3 million pounds of structural steel, fabricated in Flagstaff, Ariz., are going into Phase 6, according to Maria Zate, Cottage Health’s manager of public relations.

Erecting all the steel framing and completing the roof framing, Zate told Noozhawk, will be done in two phases over about 12 weeks.

Putting all that steel and framing together, she said, will take more than 30 onsite ironworkers and welders at its peak, along with a 12-member fabrication crew in Flagstaff.

“​SBCH Phase 6 is on schedule for a June 2018 completion,” Biscaro said in a statement. “The start of steel erection by McCarthy, the general contractor and its subcontractor, Schuff Steel, has been well coordinated and is projected to be complete within the expected time frame for the project by the first week of August 2016.”

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 