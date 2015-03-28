Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:12 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Raze to the Finish of Rebuilding Project for Seismic Safety

Massive demolition enters final phase as six-story central wing torn down to make way for larger emergency room, new Pediatric and Neonatal intensive care units

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s six-story central wing is being demolished to make way for new patient pavilions, new Pediatric Intensive Care and Neonatal Intensive Care units, and a larger emergency room. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s six-story central wing is being demolished to make way for new patient pavilions, new Pediatric Intensive Care and Neonatal Intensive Care units, and a larger emergency room.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | March 28, 2015 | 11:05 p.m.

To the preschoolers watching the demolition of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s central wing Friday, the huge crane looked like a dinosaur munching away at a concrete snack just within reach.

“Look, he’s taking a big bite!” one teacher called out to the students, pointing to the crane as it pulled a chunk of floor away from the building.

The hospital’s massive, $700 million construction project is now in Phase 5, and the central wing is the last building pulled down to make way for new patient pavilions and a bigger emergency room.

The project will bring the facility into compliance with a state law requiring that all hospitals in California be retrofitted or rebuilt to withstand a 6.0-magnitude earthquake. A companion project is nearing completion at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Cottage Health System spokeswoman Maria Zate said the Santa Barbara hospital’s six-story building and basement level will be demolished in about six weeks.

From Pueblo Street, children from the nearby Orfalea Children’s Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital gathered for a quick field trip to watch the crane at work.

The demolition’s project manager, Nick Henderson, has a son, Owen, at the care center so he suggested the field trip just a block away. The students are all children of hospital employees.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital demolition project manager Nick Henderson and his son, Owen, check out the crane tearing down the building’s central wing. Owen and his preschool classmates were on a field trip to watch the demolition Friday. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital demolition project manager Nick Henderson and his son, Owen, check out the crane tearing down the building’s central wing. Owen and his preschool classmates were on a field trip to watch the demolition Friday. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Henderson asked the 3- and-4-year-olds how tall they thought the crane was. The answer is 90 feet, which teachers explained is six giraffes tall. The crane weighs as much as a full-grown brachiosaurus, Henderson said, and the kids certainly thought it looked like one, taking bites out of the walls and floors with gusto.

The hospital opened its two new patient pavilions and a diagnostic and therapeutic wing in February 2012. The original hospital building on Bath Street is staying, and will be converted mostly into administrative office space, Zate said.

The new patient buildings, taking the place of the demolished buildings, will hold medical services that include new Pediatric Intensive Care and Neonatal Intensive Care units and an expanded emergency room.

These buildings should all be finished and ready for patients by the end of 2018, Zate said.

Click here to view an animation of the next phases of construction.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

All eyes were on the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital construction crane during Friday’s demolition. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
All eyes were on the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital construction crane during Friday’s demolition. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 