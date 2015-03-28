Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Raze to the Finish of Rebuilding Project for Seismic Safety

Massive demolition enters final phase as six-story central wing torn down to make way for larger emergency room, new Pediatric and Neonatal intensive care units

To the preschoolers watching the demolition of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s central wing Friday, the huge crane looked like a dinosaur munching away at a concrete snack just within reach.

“Look, he’s taking a big bite!” one teacher called out to the students, pointing to the crane as it pulled a chunk of floor away from the building.

The hospital’s massive, $700 million construction project is now in Phase 5, and the central wing is the last building pulled down to make way for new patient pavilions and a bigger emergency room.

The project will bring the facility into compliance with a state law requiring that all hospitals in California be retrofitted or rebuilt to withstand a 6.0-magnitude earthquake. A companion project is nearing completion at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Cottage Health System spokeswoman Maria Zate said the Santa Barbara hospital’s six-story building and basement level will be demolished in about six weeks.

From Pueblo Street, children from the nearby Orfalea Children’s Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital gathered for a quick field trip to watch the crane at work.

The demolition’s project manager, Nick Henderson, has a son, Owen, at the care center so he suggested the field trip just a block away. The students are all children of hospital employees.

Henderson asked the 3- and-4-year-olds how tall they thought the crane was. The answer is 90 feet, which teachers explained is six giraffes tall. The crane weighs as much as a full-grown brachiosaurus, Henderson said, and the kids certainly thought it looked like one, taking bites out of the walls and floors with gusto.

The hospital opened its two new patient pavilions and a diagnostic and therapeutic wing in February 2012. The original hospital building on Bath Street is staying, and will be converted mostly into administrative office space, Zate said.

The new patient buildings, taking the place of the demolished buildings, will hold medical services that include new Pediatric Intensive Care and Neonatal Intensive Care units and an expanded emergency room.

These buildings should all be finished and ready for patients by the end of 2018, Zate said.

Click here to view an animation of the next phases of construction.

