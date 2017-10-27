Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Gets Highest Level Trauma Center Rating

It is now the only Level 1 facility in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Trauma Center earned a Level 1 verification from the American College of Surgeons. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Trauma Center earned a Level 1 verification from the American College of Surgeons. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 27, 2017 | 3:56 p.m.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is now a Level 1 Trauma Center, the only facility in the Tri-County area with the highest rating.  

The designation for the hospital, at 400 W. Pueblo St., recognizes its trauma care for injured patients and its resources to address needs from the preventive-care phase all the way through the rehabilitation phase, according to Cottage Health.

“Trauma is the leading cause of death for the first four decades of life, so having trauma care is important pretty much everywhere,” said Dr. Stephen Kaminski, medical director of Trauma Services and the Surgical Intensive Care Unit.

Cottage not only serves as a trauma center for the community, but plays a larger role in the region with its teaching and research programs, he said.

“Becoming a Level 1 kind of fit with what the hospital has always performed in its role within the region, but that’s not to say that it’s easy,” Kaminski said.

The American College of Surgeons verifies trauma centers as Levels 1 through Level 4, Level 1 being the highest.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Trauma Center has been a Level 2 facility since 2009.

The lowest level of trauma center has an emergency room, while the highest level “can take care of all disease processes that might come in the door,” and is the go-to place in a region, Kaminski said.

Having more resources — such as surgery, orthopedics, an Intensive Care Unit and neurosurgery — increases the level, he added. 

It’s rare for a private hospital to get the Level 1 verification, without the support of a major university or government agency, Kaminski noted.

“It’s something we wanted to do not just for a plaque on the wall, but for our community and our region,” he said. “It’s one of the cornerstones of what we think we do well and what we want to do well going forward.”

Kaminski noted that in addition to administrative and clinical care work, he also reviews other trauma centers for the American College of Surgeons, which is a great way to import best practices to Cottage.

Cottage Health operates the Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Ynez hospitals, which all have different levels of emergency services.

Trauma centers themselves are designated by a local emergency medical services agency, and there are five of them in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties:  

» Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo (Level 3 from ACS)

» Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria (Level 3 from ACS)

» Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara (Level 1 from ACS)

» Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura (Level 2 from ACS)

» Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center in Thousand Oaks (Level 2 from ACS)

The levels are evaluated every three years. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 