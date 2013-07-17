Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Offers Grandparenting Class

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is offering a new educational class designed specifically for grandparents.

Held quarterly, the next class will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 in the Burtness Auditorium.

As the baby-boomer generation becomes grandparents, senior adults are living longer, more active lives. Today’s grandparents are often challenged by new cultural norms and modern parenting trends. Changing with the times to influence the next generation can help grandparents be the wise ones who are consulted, relied on and valued in a new way.

Cottage’s Grandparenting Class highlights how grandparents can make a meaningful and relevant difference in the lives of their grandchildren.

Topics covered will include the latest baby care methods, common grandparent challenges, grandparenting styles and ways to make the most of this special time.

Classes are $10 per person or $15 per couple. Registered nurse and marriage and family therapist Janet Lengsfelder, who is also a new grandparent, will facilitate the class.

For more information or to sign up for a class, call 805.569.8229.

— Monica Ray is a public affairs coordinator for Cottage Health System.