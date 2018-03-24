Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Honors First Responders and Caregivers at Tiara Ball 2018

Attending the Tiara Ball were, from left to right, Captain Dave Zaniboni of Santa Barbara County Fire, Sheriff Bill Brown, Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow, Tiara Ball Committee member Mary Werft, Cottage Health President and CEO Ron Werft.

Cottage Health Board Chair Steven Ainsley speaks during the Tiara Ball.

From left to right, former Cottage Health board member Marshall Chip Turner, Tiara Ball Committee member Betsy Turner and Lisa Iscovich, Tiara Ball Committee Chair Alexandra Nourse, Cottage Health board member Robert Nourse, former board member Angel Iscovich, MD.

Tiara Ball Committee includes: Mari McAlister, Audrie Krause, Magda Stayton, Mary Werft, Lisa Iscovich, Gerd Jordano, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, Alexandra Nourse, Virginia Barkley, Katy Bazylewicz, Betsy Turner, Lynn Nakasone, Margaret Wilkinson.

By Maria Zate for Santa Barbara Cottage Health | March 24, 2018 | 11:23 a.m.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation recently welcomed more than 500 guests to its annual black-tie gala, the Tiara Ball, held March 10, 2018, at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta.

This year’s event raised over $504,000 to benefit emergency, trauma and critical care services at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Tiara Ball 2018 honored the first responders, hospital employees and medical staff who provided aid to those impacted by the fire and debris flow disasters.

Representatives from seven local first responder agencies attended the Tiara Ball as special guests.

They included members from the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department, Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Montecito Fire Protection District, Santa Barbara Police Department, California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response  (emergency ambulance service).

The Tiara Ball is organized by a 16-member committee comprised of community volunteers and hospital staff. Alexandra Nourse was chair of this year’s event.

Speakers for the evening’s program were Mrs. Nourse; Steven Ainsley, Chair of the Cottage Health Board of Directors; and Ron Werft, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cottage Health.
A video was shown sharing the reflections of Cottage employees who were instrumental in taking care of patients and their families following the debris flow disaster.

View the video here: www.cottagehealth.org/tiaraball.

“We extend our deepest thanks to all who have supported the Tiara Ball and we honor the heroic work of first responders and caregivers,” Mr. Werft said. “The funds we raised will allow us to continue to provide the very best care to our patients, families and community.”

Tiara Ball 2018 Top Sponsors include:
Heart Sponsors
Geri and Jerry Bidwell
The Bollag Family
Chivaroli &amp; Associates Insurance Services
Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree
Emerald Sponsors
David and Anna Grotenhuis
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
NTT DATA Services
Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

For more information about the Tiara Ball and ways to support Cottage Health, visit www.cottagehealth.org/tiaraball.

 

