Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Honored for Environmental Practices

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (SBCH) recently earned a Gold Level Environmental Sustainability Certificate from the Association for the Healthcare Environment (AHE) of the American Hospital Association.

The hospital, which is celebrating its 125 anniversary this year, is the first hospital in the nation to be recognized by AHE for this achievement.

Earning a gold level sustainability certificate demonstrates the accomplishments the hospital has achieved for its environmentally friendly operations.

As part of the AHE certification process, SBCH was required to submit documentation totaling more than 200 pages, which was reviewed and validated by AHE over several months.



“We are very honored to receive the nation’s first gold level certification,” said Herb Geary, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer at Cottage Health.

“We recognize our Nutrition and Environmental Services departments at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for leading the efforts in our sustainability practices. They are truly passionate about protecting the environment and the health of our community,” he said.

SBCH’s Environmental Services team places a high priority on recycling, composting and sustainability practices. The hospital diverts 42 percent of its waste, meaning that waste is recycled or composted, instead of going into the landfill.

This exceeds the city of Santa Barbara’s recycling ordinance which requires large facilities divert 30 percent of their waste.

The Reusable Sharps program allows SBCH to divert 42,000 pounds of plastic and 3,400 pounds of cardboard each year, as well 25,000 pounds of CO2.

The hospital also is committed to sustainable food practices. More than 3,000 meals are served daily at the facility.

Fifty percent of all produce used is bought from local farms and growers. Plates, cups, utensils, and to-go containers are made of compostable materials.

— Maria Zate for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.