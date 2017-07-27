Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:01 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Honored for Environmental Practices

By Maria Zate for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital | July 27, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (SBCH) recently earned a Gold Level Environmental Sustainability Certificate from the Association for the Healthcare Environment (AHE) of the American Hospital Association.

The hospital, which is celebrating its 125 anniversary this year, is the first hospital in the nation to be recognized by AHE for this achievement.

Earning a gold level sustainability certificate demonstrates the accomplishments the hospital has achieved for its environmentally friendly operations.

As part of the AHE certification process, SBCH was required to submit documentation totaling more than 200 pages, which was reviewed and validated by AHE over several months.
 
“We are very honored to receive the nation’s first gold level certification,” said Herb Geary, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer at Cottage Health.

“We recognize our Nutrition and Environmental Services departments at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for leading the efforts in our sustainability practices. They are truly passionate about protecting the environment and the health of our community,” he said.

SBCH’s Environmental Services team places a high priority on recycling, composting and sustainability practices. The hospital diverts 42 percent of its waste, meaning that waste is recycled or composted, instead of going into the landfill.

This exceeds the city of Santa Barbara’s recycling ordinance which requires large facilities divert 30 percent of their waste.

The Reusable Sharps program allows SBCH to divert 42,000 pounds of plastic and 3,400 pounds of cardboard each year, as well 25,000 pounds of CO2.

The hospital also is committed to sustainable food practices. More than 3,000 meals are served daily at the facility.

Fifty percent of all produce used is bought from local farms and growers. Plates, cups, utensils, and to-go containers are made of compostable materials.

— Maria Zate for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 