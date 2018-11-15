Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Lauded for Cutting C-Section Rate

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has earned recognition for reducing births via Cesarean section to 23 percent and is included on the Smart Care California C-section Honor Roll, which recognizes hospitals that met or surpassed a federal target to reduce births via C-section in first-time mothers with low-risk pregnancies.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services adopted the Healthy People 2020 target of reducing nationwide C-section rates for low-risk, first births to 23.9 percent.

Even for these types of low-risk pregnancies, there are huge variations in rates of C-sections among hospitals in California, ranging from less than 15 percent to more than 70 percent.

California Health and Human Services Agency (CHHS) said the C-section Honor Roll used 2017 hospital discharge and birth certificate data from 240 California hospitals that offer maternity services. A total of 122 hospitals made the list this year compared to 111 in 2017.

“Earning a place on the Smart Care California C-section Honor Roll this year is a testament to our efforts to continually make improvements on ways to reduce C-section rates while keeping the safety of mother and baby our top priority,” said Herb Geary, vice president/Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer at Cottage Health.

“Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s highest priority is on providing the safest care for all of our patients,” Geary said. “Safety is the primary concern for determining if a C-section is medically necessary.

“If the health and safety of a mother or her child are at risk, physicians at the hospital will consider if a C-section delivery is the best option.

“We delivered more than 2,200 babies last year. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is recognized by the World Health Organization and Baby-Friendly USA Inc. as a baby-friendly hospital.”

Smart Care California is a public-private partnership working to promote safe, affordable health care in California. This coalition of public and private health care purchasers collectively purchases or manages care for more than 16 million people statewide.



Fore more about Cottage Health, visit cottagehealth.org.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.