Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Tiara Ball a Crowning Affair

The beautiful ballroom at the Bacara Resort & Spa was transformed into an orange-washed dreamland for the grand Tiara Ball celebrating 125 years of caring for the community by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Numerous tiaras were spotted on elegantly clad ladies who adorned both long and shorter gowns. Black tie and some tails were worn by some gentlemen guests.

Behind all the glamour of the evening was the hard work of the Tiara Ball Host Committee, headed by chair Alex Nourse.

Committee members included Gina Andrews, Katy Bazylewicz, Anna Grotenhuis, Lisa Iscovich, Audried Krause, Sue Neuman, Cathy Quijano, Leslie Ridley-Tree, Robin Sonner, Magda Stayton, Anne Towbes, Mary Werft and honorary members Jelinda DeVorzon, Debbie Mackall and Betsy Turner.

Following the friendly social hour and reception in the foyer and covered patio, the 470 guests were seated in the ballroom for a gourmet feast. A lovely dinner was presented by the Bacara chefs, which included a winter greens salad with pears, Maytag blue cheese and caramelized walnuts.

The main course included a choice of prime rib filet mignon of beef, pan-seared salmon or grilled eggplant Napoleon. An attractive dessert of lemon torte with dark chocolate and berries also appeared with coffee and teas.

Brander chardonnay and pinot noir were poured throughout the evening, thanks to the generosity of Fred Brander.

The evening was all fun and celebration as the money was raised before the event. Cottage Health public relations manager Maria Zate said the Tiara Ball raised $450,000.

“The year 1891 was a relatively quiet year in history,” Nourse said in opening the program. “Benjamin Harrison was our president, and Queen Victoria still ruled strong over the British Empire. Ellis Island facilities were built to receive an increasing number of immigrants to the U.S. And that was the year in which Cottage opened this hospital in our community. And the reason why tonight’s Tiara Ball is such a special occasion.

“Our program will highlight the incredible journey of Cottage Hospital and the work of our caregivers.”

Steve Ainsley continued, “As chair of the Cottage Health board of directors, I’m so gratified that our community is able to benefit from Cottage Health’s patient care programs because of the thoughtful decisions and visionary leadership provided by our founders and the many board members who preceded us.

"Since Mary Ashley began working with a group of women to establish Cottage Hospital in 1888, which opened its doors in 1891, the hospital continues to thrive with the same spirit of community support that led to its founding. You are part of our inspiration, and I thank you all for being a part of Cottage’s legacy of caring.”

Ainsley thanked his fellow board members, Gregory Faulkner, Dorothy Largay, Chip Turner, Edward Bentley, M.D., Jon Clark, Lori Gaskin, Ph.D., Harry McMahon, Robert Nourse, Gamble Parks, Richard Ponce, M.D., Anne Rodriguez, M.D., and Mark Scott, M.D.

Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health, then came on stage.

“This is fabulous!” Werft said. “I’d like to acknowledge some special guests and their sponsors this evening. First, through the generosity of Leslie Ridley-Tree, Anne and Michael Towbes, and the Hutton Parker Foundation, we have 30 Cottage caregivers joining us this evening. Second, through the generosity of Linda Yawitz, we have a table of residents from our Surgical Education program with us this evening.”

Werft continued by acknowledging two patient families attending the event, including members of the Davidian-Borba families who have been receiving care at Cottage for five generations, first by Dr. Doris and Dr. Delbert McNamara, and later by their son, Dr. James McNamara.

Also in the house was Tommy Johnson, a Dos Pueblos High School student who fell ill at a football practice. Johnson’s life was saved last year because of the quick work of Cottage’s Emergency Department and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, whose personnel treated the young patient for septic shock. Johnson and his large and extended family was applauded.

After the program ended, the dance floor quickly filled with dancers who rocked to the tune “You’re Still the One.”

