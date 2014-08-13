Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 5:25 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Centers Earn Renewed Level 2 Verification

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | August 13, 2014 | 1:20 p.m.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has been re-verified as a Level 2 trauma center and a Level 2 pediatric trauma center by the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

This achievement recognizes the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured adult and pediatric patients.

“We are honored to receive these two renewed distinctions from the ACS,” said Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health System. “They are a reflection of the incredible dedication and skill of our physicians, nurses and other staff members who provide compassionate, life-giving care at our trauma centers on a daily basis.”

The Trauma Center, which has been recognized as a Level 2 center since 1999, received a total of 1,525 adult patients in 2013.

A total of 154 patients were treated in the pediatric trauma center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Cottage Children’s Hospital. The Cottage pediatric trauma center, which received its first verification in 2013, is the only one of its kind between Los Angeles and San Jose.

Both the adult and pediatric trauma centers at Cottage provide crucial services throughout Santa Barbara County and into areas of Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Kern counties.

Verified trauma centers must meet the essential criteria that ensure trauma care capability and institutional performance, as outlined by the American College of Surgeons' Committee on Trauma in its current Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual.

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational association of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical education and practice and to improve the care of the surgical patient.

The College has more than 72,000 members and it is the largest association of surgeons in the world. Longstanding achievements have placed the ACS in the forefront of American surgery and have made it an important advocate for all surgical patients.

 

