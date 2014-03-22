Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Installs 2 Giant Water Tanks as Emergency Backup

With 80,000-gallon capacity, pair of tanks will give facility a 96-hour supply in case of service disruption

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital will soon be better prepared to deal with a loss of water service during an emergency.

On Wednesday, two giant water tanks, each with a capacity of 40,000 gallons, were being installed at the hospital, according to Maria Zate, manager of marketing and public affairs.

Once fully operational, the tanks will provide the hospital with a 96-hour supply of water, Zate said, noting that the timeline exceeds the regulatory requirement of 72 hours.

“These tanks were designed as part of our facility master plan for seismic safety, and previously we have relied on other, smaller water-storage methods plus emergency-support agreements with MarBorg,” Zate said.

