Santa Barbara Council Appoints Airport Director, Administrative Services Director

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Hazel Johns as airport director and Kristine Schmidt as administrative services director.

Johns has served in the position of airport director on an interim basis since December.

As airport director, Johns will oversee the operations, maintenance, fiscal management and long-term capital planning for the Santa Barbara Airport with a staff of 54 employees.

More than 700,000 passengers begin or end their travel at the airport. In addition to the airfield, the airport’s 950 acres is comprised of 400 acres of wetlands and 95 acres of commercial/industrial property.

Johns has served as the assistant airport director since 1987, managing the business and marketing services for the airport. With an $18 million operating budget, she was responsible for the fiscal management of all airport funding sources, including tenant rents, user fees, and federal funding.

Under her leadership, the airport provided property management services for 135 commercial and industrial leases. She played a significant role in the long-term planning and financing for numerous airport capital improvement projects over the last 27 years, including the recently completed Airline Terminal Improvement Project. Prior to joining the Santa Barbara Airport, Johns was the business and property manager for the Oklahoma City Department of Airports.

She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma and is an accredited airport executive through the American Association of Airport Executives.

“Hazel brings extensive knowledge of airport operations and finances to lead the airport," City Administrator Jim Armstrong Jim Armstrong said. "She has a good understanding of the airport’s needs and the community’s interest in improved air service options.”

Schmidt has served as the administrative services director on an interim basis since January.

She will oversee the Administrative Services Department that includes the divisions of Information Systems, Human Resources, and City Clerk Services, providing assistance to 1,500 regular and hourly employees and the community at large. She will manage 27 employees and a budget totaling $5 million.

Since 1997, Kristy has played a lead role in developing and implementing human resources programs and policies. As the city’s employee relations manager since 2003, she has advised the City Council and staff on changes to employee compensation and public employment. She has served as the city’s chief labor negotiator to engage in collective bargaining and reach agreements with eight employee labor unions on compensation, benefits and working conditions.

Her negotiation experience also includes citywide services for solid waste, natural gas, cable services, and employee health insurance. Prior to joining the city, she served as the regional training manager and human resources manager for Macy’s West in San Francisco and director of human resources for Looking Glass Youth & Family Services in Eugene, Ore.

Schmidt received a bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara and a juris doctor (law) degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law. She passed the California Bar exam in 2003.

“Over the past five months, Kristy has done an excellent job in managing the Administrative Services team and balancing her role as the city’s chief labor negotiator," Armstrong said. "I’m confident that she will successfully lead the department.”

— Nina Johnson is an administrative assistant for the City of Santa Barbara.