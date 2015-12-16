Santa Barbara Council Appoints Interim Director Jill Zachary As Next Parks & Recreation Head

Advice

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday appointed Jill Zachary as the new Parks and Recreation Department director, a position she was serving on an interim basis since the retirement of Nancy Rapp.

Zachary, who has worked for the city for almost 17 years, was chosen from a field of 73 candidates after a national search process, according to a statement from the city.

Before the interim director role, she served as assistant parks and recreation director and oversaw budget planning, the capital improvement program and overall parks operations, the city said in a statement.

Zachary previously worked as creek restoration/water quality manager for the city.

The department has a budget of $23 million, about 100 employees and a few hundred more hourly employees to oversee the parks, beaches, open spaces and other recreation and sports facilities in the city.

“Jill brings an extensive knowledge of parks, creeks, and community recreation issues,” City Administrator Paul Casey said in a statement.

“I think she’s a great fit for the department and I’m confident that she’ll do an excellent job.”

