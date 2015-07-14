Santa Barbara Council Appoints New Assistant City Administrator

Advice

After conducting a nationwide recruitment, the Santa Barbara City Council has confirmed the city administrator’s appointment of Pamela Antil as assistant city administrator.

The position was previously held by Paul Casey until he was appointed as city administrator in January.

Antil was selected from a pool of 93 highly qualified candidates.

As assistant city administrator, Antil will oversee several city departments, provide policy guidance to the City Council, lead citywide programs and initiatives, and serve as the city administrator in Casey’s absence.

She will begin in her new role on Aug. 17.

Antil brings more than 20 years of local government management experience to the City of Santa Barbara. She has served as the assistant city manager for the cities of San Jose, Palo Alto, Rancho Palos Verdes, Ann Arbor, Mich., and Novi, Mich. In those positions, she played a lead role in strategic planning, policy development, intergovernmental relations and city legislative programs.

Antil directed the day-to-day operations of various city departments and services, including police, fire, neighborhood services, recreation, parks, planning and development services, finance, economic development, transportation and aviation.

Antil received a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and a master’s degree in public administration from California State University-Long Beach. She is a credentialed manager through the International City/County Management Association and very active in the municipal management profession. She serves on numerous professional committees for ICMA, Cal-ICMA, Women Leading Government and the League of California Cities.

Antil is also the current president of the League of Women in Government, a nationwide organization that supports the advancement of women in local government.

According to Casey, “I’m very pleased that Pam is joining our organization. I was impressed with her professionalism and wealth of experience. She will be a great fit within the organization and community.”

“I am beyond excited to be serving such a wonderful community and to be a part of Paul Casey’s management team,” Antil said. “My work in similar cities that also value community sustainability, government transparency and fiscal accountability such as Palo Alto and Ann Arbor, have prepared me for the work ahead.”

— Nina Johnson is an assistant to the administrator for the City of Santa Barbara.