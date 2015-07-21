Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:45 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Council Approves $55 Million To Get Desalination Plant Flowing

Design/build/operate contract is fully funded by a unanimous vote, and state revolving fund loan is accepted to pay for the project

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday committed to spending another $55 million to reactivate the city’s desalination plant, which they hope will deliver water by fall of 2016.
The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday committed to spending another $55 million to reactivate the city’s desalination plant, which they hope will deliver water by fall of 2016. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | July 21, 2015 | 9:20 p.m.

Santa Barbara's leaders committed to spending another $55 million to reactivate the city's desalination plant, approving the extensive design/build/operate contract to get the facility ready to produce potable water by fall 2016.

It’s the last major milestone to getting the seawater-to-potable-water plant working again, after being mothballed in the 1990s.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve the contract with IDE Americas, Inc., which has built more than 400 facilities worldwide, including a 50-million-gallons-per-day plant in Carlsbad.

Santa Barbara’s plant is permitted to produce 10,000 acre-feet annually, but the city plans to start it with 3,125 acre-feet per year, which won’t cover all of the city’s water needs.

The city hasn’t talked much about the long-term plan for the desalination facility, but Mayor Helene Schneider said it will be a strategic water supply into the future.

“This desalination plant is not just about giving us water next fall,” she said.

In addition to the $46.6 million IDE Americas, Inc. contract, council members approved legal costs and consultant fees related to permitting, engineering and design work.

The city accepted a 20-year state revolving fund loan for $55 million, at 1.66 percent interest, to finance the project, with an annual debt service cost of $3.2 million.

A Santa Barbara city staff report outlines the project costs approved at Tuesday's meeting. (City of Santa Barbara photo)

The plant will be a supply that the city completely controls, Councilman Dale Francisco said in his comments supporting the plant.

Councilman Gregg Hart called it an insurance policy to make sure the city has an adequate water supply next year.

The desalination plant would pump in seawater from the open ocean intake structure, located 2,500 feet offshore, and the waste would be mixed with the discharge from El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is released 8,720 feet offshore.

The five-year operating contract with IDE will cost the city $4.1 million per year, or $1.5 million per year if the facility is put on standby mode. It will use significantly less energy than the 1991 plant, and water rates for city customers aren’t expected to increase again because of the project, water resources manager Joshua Haggmark said.

The desalination plant is permitted for up to 10,000 acre-feet per year, and the design will allow the city to expand the water production in the future, for its own use or for regional use, Haggmark said.

The Montecito Water District wants to partner with Santa Barbara on the project, and Tuesday's approval of the design/build/operate contract doesn’t close the door on that option, according to Santa Barbara city staff.  

Santa Barbara’s 1996 coastal development permit for the Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant is still valid, so the city didn’t have to go through another permit review — which frustrated members of the California Coastal Commission who have concerns about the open water intake. 

The reactivation doesn’t count as a new or expanded project, although the city did apply for and get approved for a repair and maintenance permit, as well as a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

“The county is looking at reducing the safe yield from Lake Cachuma as a result of this drought and the demands for fish, which will impact the entire South Coast,” Haggmark said in an email. “We will want to weigh this impact carefully with the costs of reliability of all our other supplies.

"This drought is a game changer in water-supply planning in California.” 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 