Santa Barbara Council OKs Airport Solar-Panel Project

The Santa Barbara Airport Terminal will be powered almost exclusively by solar power in the future, thanks to an agreement to build photovoltaic panels in the airport's long-term parking lot that was unanimously approved by the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday.

Jeff McKee, maintenance superintendent for the airport, said the project was a way to offset the increased emissions that resulted from the airport's terminal expansion.

All power produced would be sold to the airport to power the terminal, McKee said, and it's expected that it will take about 18 months for the project to be completed and for power to be delivered to the terminal.

The system will consist of solar photovoltaic panels located on four canopies over the center section of the airport’s long-term lot.

The canopies will produce 80 percent of the airline terminal's, demand and the project is not expected to reduce parking spaces.

The canopies will hold more than 2,500 mounted solar panels, which will provide shade to the area.

The city issued a request for proposals in February, and chose SunEdison, a company that has experience installing solar facilities at airports, McKee said.

SunEdison will be responsible for design, permitting, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the system.

The company anticipates it will be able to beat costs by electricity provider Southern California Edison by more than $750,000 over the 20-year agreement.

The proposed rate per kilowatt hour in year one is about 9 cents as compared to the 12-cent rate offered by Edison, McKee said.

"This has been a long time coming," Mayor Helene Schneider said of the project. "It saves money, reduces energy … and we get covered parking as a result. It's exciting to see this moving forward."

