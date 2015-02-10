Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:38 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Council Approves High Sierra Grill for Former Elephant Bar Location

The restaurant is locked in for a 10-year lease, with three five-year options, effective upon completion of city improvements

High Sierra Grill House will open in the former Elephant Bar Restaurant space at the Santa Barbara Airport.
High Sierra Grill House will open in the former Elephant Bar Restaurant space at the Santa Barbara Airport. (Contributed photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 10, 2015 | 5:53 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council signed off Tuesday on leasing the former Elephant Bar space to High Sierra Grill House, locking the restaurant in for a 10-year lease.

The council unanimously authorized Santa Barbara Airport Director Hazel Johns to enter into the 10-year lease, with three five-year options, effective upon completion of city improvements, for a monthly rent of $12,694.

Three longtime restaurateurs and friends with Santa Barbara ties will lease the large restaurant location at 521 Firestone Road from the airport, which owns the property that has been vacant since August 2013 when the Elephant Bar closed its flagship location after 30 years.

The Airport Commission already approved the deal, which will charge the restaurant market value rent instead of rent on a percentage basis, as was done in the past.

With the change, the city will collect a rent that’s 12.5 percent higher than what Elephant Bar paid, Johns said.

Restaurant co-owner Manuel Perales told Noozhawk he hopes to open High Sierra Grill by August, but Johns guessed the eatery couldn’t open for at least nine months after council approval because of improvements the city must do to the building, such as replacing the roof.

Perales met his two business partners — Mario Medina and Paul Ybarra— while working decades ago in the now-defunct Santa Barbara Carrows Restaurants. 

Together, the trio has opened six restaurants, including three Yosemite Falls Cafes and the first High Sierra Grill, all in Fresno.

Medina has owned and operated Mulligans Cafe & Bar at the Santa Barbara Municipal Golf Course since December 1993.

Ybarra, who grew up in Santa Barbara, opened Paul’s Place in Merced, where he now lives. Perales resides in Fresno.

High Sierra Grill will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, featuring a full bar, live music on Friday and Saturday nights, and a Sunday buffet.

California coastal cuisine will influence comfort foods such as smoked pulled-pork sandwiches, tri-tip, burgers, pizza, salads, fresh mango fish tacos and even some “Gaucho”-themed dishes.

Owners want to pursue catering and continue a tradition of opening large banquet rooms up to local organizations as luncheon spaces, in addition to plans to clean up the outdoor patio to add a gas fire pit, reupholster booths and more.

“We look forward to seeing the new facility when it’s ready to go,” Mayor Helene Schneider said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 