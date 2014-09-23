Santa Barbara Council Approves Moving Forward with Desalination Plant Reactivation

The city will solicit bids then decide in April whether to award a contract to update and operate the facility, which would help meet demand for water

Getting the city's desalination facility up and running was the focus of discussion Tuesday among Santa Barbara City Council members, who ultimately voted to move ahead and ask for bids for companies to update and operate the facility.

The Charles E. Meyer Desalination Facility was completed in 1992 and placed in long-term standby mode in 1994.

In the meantime, key pieces of the reverse osmosis system were sold, some of the permits have expired, and the system's pipes and infrastructure must be updated and tested.

The state is entering its fourth year of drought, and the city is looking for ways to increase the water available to its residents.

As water becomes more scarce, conservation efforts have increased.

Santa Barbara residents are using about 100 gallons per capita per day, while the statewide average is more than twice that, according to Rebecca Bjork, the city's public works director.

Acting water resources manager Joshua Haggmark said the public has responded well to calls for reduction, and city residents pumped out a 25 percent reduction of water use in August.

The city is planning ahead, however, and operation of the desalination plant would play an important role in helping meet demand in 2016. It becomes very critical in 2017 to meet the water needs of the city.

The facility's pipes need to be tested, the reverse osmosis membranes need to be replaced and the filter feed station at 420 Quinientos St. would also need to be tested and updated.

Tom Secord of Carollo Engineers, which is evaluating the reactivation of the plant, said that seawater would be pumped in the ocean intake pipe from about 2,500 feet off of East Beach, in water about 30 feet deep, and transported to the desalination plant at 525 Yanonali St.

During the desalination process, the brine is separated from the water and pumped back into the ocean.

There is concern about bottom-dwelling organisms that are sensitive to heavy brine, so the dilution will have to happen before the brine is discharged back into the ocean, Secord said.

The capital cost for reactivating the plant is estimated at $32.4 million, and the plant could initially pump out 3,125 acre feet of water per year. The facility would increase capacity to 7,500 acre feet of water by 2017, and operating costs would amount to $5 million a year.

Producing water through desalination is expensive, amounting to $1,700 per acre foot of water.

The costs would add up to about $20 per single family residence per month, which would still have the city's water rates lower than its neighboring districts in Goleta and Montecito, Haggmark said.

Dudek environmental consultant Joe Monaco said the plant was originally fully permitted in the 1990s, but a new coastal development permit for repair and maintenance would be required to start it up again. A discharge permit, for the brine discharged into the ocean, would also need to be renewed.

The council unanimously agreed to move forward with reactivation plans and issue a request for proposals, asking for bids to design, build and operate the facility.

The city will send out a request for proposals in November and the chosen contractor would operate the facility for five years after the design and build stages. In April, the City Council will decide whether to award a contract for the job.

The city is looking at contractors now, including "companies from all over the world," Haggmark said.

During public comment, several environmental groups called on the city to do more research on approaches that would limit mortality of marine life in the ocean water intake pipe.

They said a sub-surface intake pipe buried underneath the sand could protect marine life better than an open ocean pipe with a screen, and the council voted to consider the alternative in 2016.

