Santa Barbara Council OKs Adding Police Officer Position

In a meeting where law-enforcement officials noted decreases in most crime, a divided Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved hiring another Santa Barbara police officer.

As part of an earlier discussion last month, the council had asked staff to return to discuss funding a new police officer position on the patrol division to improve safety in the downtown corridor, where officials worry about traffic and other nuisance-related calls related to homelessness.

Council members heard an update of crime statistics and trends from Police Chief Cam Sanchez and other authorities — with decreases in significant violent and property crime as highlights — before voting 4-2 to add a new cop.

Mayor Helene Schneider and City Councilman Bendy White dissented, both saying they supported hiring another position but during budget talks next year, not in between.

The total cost for a new officer position in the first year is $145,807, with an annual ongoing cost of $132,725.

The cost of a new position in fiscal year 2015 was estimated at $83,257, or approximately half of the initial cost if the department is able to fill the position by midyear.

The department expects to lose eight officers over the next six months to retirements or transfers to police departments at UC Santa Barbara, Santa Monica or Newport Beach, said Capt. Gil Torres.

While the actual job — a traffic officer — would be filled immediately with a veteran officer within the department moving over, Sanchez said a younger recruit could then be hired into a position within the next six months.

The department is currently two positions over-hired, technically, because five candidates are in the police academy, expected to graduate in April, Torres said.

Police said the patrol division has 12 officers out on leave for various reasons, and Sanchez assured the council that traffic safety was priority.

“It wouldn’t necessarily be a motor” cop, he said, and it could be an officer also involved in education and collaborations with schools and the business community.

“The issue with traffic is a problem we’re having right now,” Sanchez said, responding to questions from White and Schneider about timing of the request.

Approval amends the official Position and Salary Control Resolution to include the new position, and the cost is set to be covered through salary savings in fiscal year 2015

