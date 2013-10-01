Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 6:15 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council Votes to Carry Out Ban on Single-Use Plastic Bags

City officials expect the Save the Plastic Bag Coalition to file suit after its appeal of the proposal's EIR is denied

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 1, 2013 | 6:48 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted Tuesday to approve a ban on single-use plastic bags after denying an appeal filed against the environmental report for the proposal. 

The city has been moving toward a ban since 2009, when it started developing a model ordinance and coordinated a regional environmental report with BEACON (Beach Erosion Authority for Clean Oceans and Nourishment) that has cities as members throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Many other local cities have decided to use Santa Barbara’s ordinance as a model for their own, so they can use the same EIR as a base, city staff said.

The Planning Commission certified the final environmental impact report, but that decision was appealed by the Save the Plastic Bag Coalition, a group that has been suing cities all over California related to bag bans.

Stephen Joseph spoke for the coalition and argued that paper bag use would go “through the roof” with the ban, which the EIR didn’t consider.

He also argued that certain calculations of reusable bag usage and environmental impacts were false. Plastic bags don’t pose a threat to marine mammals, he said.

“What’s in the body of the EIR is just plain wrong,” he said.

City Attorney Steve Wiley said he was sure the coalition would sue the city just as it has sued many others, but the issue would probably be resolved before the ordinance would go into effect anyway.

Stores that are 10,000 square feet or larger (such as supermarkets and pharmacies) will have 180 days from the effective date to comply, and smaller stores will have a year.

Bag ban ordinances focus on food stores such as supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and other stores that sell food items including milk, bread, soda and snack foods.

Public comment was overwhelmingly in support of the ban, and most speakers were part of local environmental groups such as Surfrider, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Save the Mermaids and the Community Environmental Council.

Santa Barbara alone uses 47 million plastic single-use bags a year, and there’s no way residents have a need for that many for trash-can liners or picking up after pets, said Kathy King of the Community Environmental Council.

She said the Save the Plastic Bag Coalition is using “stall tactics” to delay a ban ordinance.

Kate Nelson, co-founder of Save the Mermaids, said plastic pollution is a serious threat to the ocean environment because it doesn’t biodegrade. Plastic bags are a “design flaw in our efforts to be more convenient,” she said. 

Others told the council that plastic bags are a top six item found in beach and creek cleanups throughout the city and cause problems at the Tajiguas Landfill when they get caught by the wind.

Resident Bonnie Raisin spoke against the ban, saying people should have the choice to use whatever bags they want.

The City Council voted 6-0 to deny Joseph’s appeal and approve the ordinance, which will come back for official adoption at a future meeting and start the clock on compliance dates.

“Sometimes things outlive their usefulness,” Councilwoman Cathy Murillo said, adding that single-use plastic bags need to be retired.

Councilman Dale Francisco said he had serious reservations about facts in the EIR, but believed that was typical for such a report. On the issue of plastic bag impacts on the environment, “the facts are very hard to find,” he said.

Pursuing a regional effort did save the city money, letting it put in $8,000 toward the $66,000 cost instead of funding one on its own, he noted.

Councilman Bendy White chastised the state Legislature for not taking the lead on this issue, and leaving it to cities to figure out how to craft ban ordinances.

City environmental staff said they will work with local stores to comply with the ordinance, and could work with the hospitality and business community to inform tourists of the ban.

There are 20 “Tier 1” stores in the city, 62 “Tier 2 cities” with a year to comply, and 18 that the city is still figuring out, environmental services manager Matt Fore said.

The ordinance will ban single-use plastic carryout bags and require stores to charge 10 cents per paper bag. Stores will have to report to the city on the number of bags given out, money taken in, and educational efforts to reduce bag use.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 