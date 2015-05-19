Santa Barbara Council to Consider Putting on Ballot a Sales-Tax Hike to Fund Infrastructure Projects

The Santa Barbara City Council will consider putting a sales tax measure on November’s ballot to fund streets and sidewalks maintenance in addition to major infrastructure projects.

City leaders hired Godbe Research to do a community poll asking about infrastructure needs and gauging support for a tax increase, and results showed 64.4 percent of respondents supporting a half-cent or quarter-cent sales tax increase.

At Tuesday’s meeting, City Council members voted 5-2 to have staff members prepare a proposal for a November ballot measure.

The City Council needs five votes to put a sales tax increase on this year's regular election and unanimous support to place it on an even-year election ballot.

Councilman Bendy White said the sales tax increase would be a “headliner” for this year’s ballot, instead of being among several other local tax measures on the 2016 ballot.

Councilmen Gregg Hart and Frank Hotchkiss voted against the move since the proposed tax would likely be a general tax, which only needs majority approval and doesn’t legally bind the city to spend the revenues one way or another. The city would need two-thirds of voters to support a tax for specific infrastructure projects.

