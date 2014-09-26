Santa Barbara Council Discussing Lawsuit Against Caltrans Over Highway 101 Project

The Santa Barbara City Council has been considering litigation against Caltrans over the Highway 101 widening project, but details of the deliberations are being kept from the public.

The council met in closed session Sept. 16, and Noozhawk has learned that the council initially voted to file a lawsuit over the project’s environmental impact report.

City officials have long pushed for some municipal interchanges to be improved alongside the widening project, arguing that the freeway improvements will lead to more congestion on city streets.

At the January meeting where the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments board voted to move forward with the widening project, City Administrator Jim Armstrong gave a presentation, and said the city projects are critical to the highway interchanges working well.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, a member of the SBCAG board, said she couldn’t support the motion to move forward unless those city projects were included, saying she was worried the funding would never materialize.

After the Sept. 16 closed session meeting, City Attorney Ariel Calonne confirmed to Noozhawk that the council had voted to initiate litigation but he declined to confirm the specific case.

He did acknowledge that the vote was 5-1-1, with Schneider and Councilmen Dale Francisco, Frank Hotchkiss, Randy Rowse and Bendy White voting in favor of litigation, and Councilwoman Cathy Murillo voting against it.

Councilman Gregg Hart abstained.

The council reported the action after the Sept. 16 meeting — the cameras were off and everyone had left, Calonne said — but “they did not announce the nature of the action, defendants or any other particulars,” he added.

If and when litigation is “formally commenced” — with the city filing something in court — the lawsuit’s details will be disclosed, Calonne said.

He said the session was the first time the council had discussed the particular issue, at least since he’s been city attorney. Calonne was appointed to the post in February following the retirement of Steve Wiley.

The council discussed another anonymous litigation item at this week’s closed session, titled with the same Government Code sections, but no reportable action was taken.

Sources contacted by Noozhawk would neither confirm nor deny whether the second closed session involved the same litigation as the first, or whether a lawsuit is proceeding.

In both instances, the closed session items were described identically on the council’s agenda: “That council hold a closed session to consider anticipated litigation pursuant to subsection (d)(4) of Section 54956.9 of the Government Code and take appropriate action as needed (one potential case).”

That code section specifically refers to a legislative body deciding whether to initiate litigation.

In January, the SBCAG board voted to continue the Highway 101 widening project, which will add a third lane in either direction between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. There was some pushback on the project, particularly with the design elements that would eliminate the left-hand highway ramps, that reached all the way to Sacramento.

Schneider is Santa Barbara’s representative on the board, and Hart, in addition to serving on the council, is employed by SBCAG as its public information and government affairs coordinator.

The 10-mile stretch of freeway is the last piece of the South Coast 101 HOV Lanes project that aims to ease commuter congestion between Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Caltrans recently released the project’s final EIR, and has begun the project design and construction planning phases.

The city of Santa Barbara has pushed to have some city-jurisdiction projects move forward at the same time as the widening project.

SBCAG agreed to pursue the projects separately but concurrently with the Caltrans project.

On the city’s wish list are the replacement of the Union Pacific Railroad bridge over Cabrillo Boulevard and interchange improvements at Olive Mill Road.

In a Noozhawk opinion piece published before the January SBCAG meeting, Schneider wrote that “Caltrans and SBCAG staff acknowledge that the project as presented will result in increased traffic congestion and other negative impacts on city streets; however, the project’s EIR fails to either address, mitigate or fund any solutions. One of the most glaring and publicized omissions is that of the Union Pacific bridge bottleneck at the Cabrillo Boulevard-Highway 101 interchange.”

