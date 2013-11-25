City Council to Discuss Gang Injunction in Closed Session

The Santa Barbara City Council is scheduled to discuss the proposed gang injunction in closed session Tuesday afternoon.

There is no specific reason for placing it on this week’s agenda except that there was time in the schedule to do so, according to Assistant City Administrator Marcelo Lopez.

No reportable action is expected out of the afternoon session.

The proposed injunction has a March 17 court date for Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne to hear the case . The case will have been continued in pre-trial for three years by then.

If granted, the injunction would restrict the activities of 30 named individuals, who are alleged gang members from the Eastside and Westside gangs.

Those people would be restricted from associating with each other in certain areas of the city, wearing gang clothing or tattoos, having firearms or weapons, using drugs or alcohol, doing graffiti, trespassing, and recruiting or intimidating people in the mapped-out “safety zones” that include most of the Eastside and Westside neighborhoods, as well as the waterfront.

The injunction civil complaint was filed in March 2011 by the City Attorney’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.

Opponents have come out with concerns about racial profiling, civil liberties and the specific scope of the proposed injunction language. Many of the City Council candidates were skeptical as well, particularly due to the cost in city resources and limited scope.

Before Tuesday's meeting, members of the Pro-Youth Movement submitted a statement to the City Council this week asking it to clarify provisions of the injunction and to prioritize funding and support for youth activity programs.

The movement, of which Councilwoman Cathy Murillo is an organization committee member, was created to find youth activities and alternatives so young people don’t join gangs.

“We urge the City Council to make it a priority that the city's police department cultivates a positive relationship with Santa Barbara's youth,” members wrote.

