Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:01 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Council Hears Update on Capital Improvement Projects

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 5, 2015 | 2:07 p.m.

The city of Santa Barbara finished six construction projects in the final quarter of the last fiscal year, but 18 more capital improvement projects are under construction, and 41 more are waiting in the wings.

Some of those developments were highlighted this week at the Santa Barbara City Council meeting, when officials heard an update on capital improvements and traffic constraints that could cause headaches for drivers — especially those navigating near the waterfront.

City engineer Pat Kelly said crews completed $27 million in construction projects between April and the end of June, with the 18 ongoing jobs valued at more than $45.5 million.

Those completed included the resealing of roadways mostly on the city’s Eastside and Lower Riviera ($1 million), relocation of the Alameda Park well ($1.3 million), widening of the Lower Sycamore Creek Channel and replacing the Punta Gorda Street Bridge ($3.8 million).

“This is an important first step to reduce the possibility of flooding in the neighborhood,” said Kelly, who announced Tuesday was his last council meeting because he’s retiring.

Of 18 projects still underway, Kelly highlighted the Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge replacement at Mission Creek, a $13.9 million effort that began its second phase this summer.

Most construction should be complete in 2016, but a portion could last into early 2017, according to city planners.

“I want to express the appreciation for people’s patience,” Kelly said.

The $5-million Cota Street Bridge replacement — also designed to alleviate flooding and improve water flow issues in Mission Creek — should be finished in January, he said.

A $1.2-million project to replace two existing city-owned parking lots with permeable pavers near Laguna Street was also under construction.

The 41 projects currently in design have an estimated total project cost of $112,166,405 — not including the city plans to reactive its desalination facility.

Kelly said the construction projects rely on guaranteed or anticipated funding and grants.

Four projects waiting for a 2017 start date consist of more bridge replacements at Gutierrez, Anapamu, De la Guerra and Quinientos streets, with a total value of $24 million.

Council members accepted the Public Works Department report and thanked Kelly for his 22 years of service to the city.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 