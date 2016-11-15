Santa Barbara City Council Votes to Keep Temporary Bridge on Cabrillo Boulevard Pathway

Council members also heard an update on planned Southern California Edison electrical system upgrades and formally adopted an oversized vehicle ordinance

The Santa Barbara City Council voted Tuesday to keep a temporary bridge in place near Stearns Wharf after construction finishes on the Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge replacement project.

The temporary bridge spans Mission Creek between Cabrillo Boulevard and the beach, and would require permitting and California Coastal Commission approval to stay.

Keeping it in the high-traffic area carries a safety benefit in that it clarifies where cyclists and pedestrians are supposed to travel, reducing the chance of traffic conflicts, principal transportation planner Rob Dayton said.

The Coastal Commission, he said, would request the bridge be taken out, however, when sea level rise makes it untenable. Dayton estimated that date to come sometime between 2030 and 2060.

City staff, he added, will be working with the commission to keep the bridge as an improvement to the finished Cabrillo Bridge multi-use pathway.

The overall construction project is currently in the last of three stages, which have taken more than two years.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the city got an update from Southern California Edison on its plans to upgrade downtown Santa Barbara’s electricity distribution system.

An impetus for the Santa Barbara Downtown Reliability Project was the number and duration of power outages the area has recently experienced, said Edison government affairs representative Rondi Guthrie.

Re-cabling, new vaults, better switching capabilities and more automation are coming to downtown infrastructure, Edison project manager Carolina Gonzalez told the council.

More equipment will be moved into above-ground boxes, she said, which makes maintenance and repairs easier, and decreases response times and personnel needs.

The anticipated start date for construction is March 1, Edison district manager Alicia Pillado said. How long the work will take, she added, depends on the hours and days the city will allow construction.

Another Edison project aims to make up for a 105-megawatt gap between how much electricity the South Coast requires and how much can be delivered if a disaster forces power to be switched to back-up lines.

Right now, the South Coast is served by 220-kilovolt lines running along the mountains, Guthrie said.

If those lines go down in some sort of disaster, such as a landslide, the area would rely on 66-kilovolt lines, which supply far less power than what the area normally uses.

Edison plans to improve this backup option by upgrading the 66-kilovolt lines so that they can carry an increased capacity, Guthrie said.

(If electricity transmission is thought of as water flowing through a pipe, a watt measures how much water flows through the pipe each second, and a volt measures the water pressure.)

Refurbishing the Ellwood “peaker plant” in Goleta, which runs on natural gas, would add 50 megawatts, she said, while the rest of the wattage is slated to come from a variety of renewable energy sources.

“Santa Barbara, for us, is one of our test beds, if you will,” Edison representative Cathy Hart told the council. “This is where we really want to bring more new technologies, more ‘plug-and-play’ technologies to solve this particular need.”

Requests for proposals for the sources of that renewable energy are expected to go out in January.

The council appeared more collectively enthusiastic about the upgrades than its formal adoption of a contentious new ordinance that overhauls parking in the city for oversized vehicles.

In a 6-0 vote, the council agreed to ban on-street parking for vehicles that are more than 25 feet long, 80 inches wide or 82 inches high, with a number of exceptions.

The issue, which has historically revolved around recreational vehicle parking, has been a divisive one in Santa Barbara for two decades.

Supporters of restrictions argue that RVs and other oversized vehicles pose safety hazards on the city’s narrow streets, and that RVs parking in neighborhoods result in sanitary, safety and noise issues.

Others argue that stepping up parking restrictions forces down-on-their-luck residents out of the city.

Included in the ordinance’s exemptions are buses; vehicles where people or goods are actively being unloaded to an adjacent residence or business; vehicles actively making temporary or emergency repairs; federal, state or local government vehicles; public utility and emergency vehicles; and those displaying valid disabled placards.

The city’s Access Advisory Committee is exploring options for on-street parking for disabled residents, and an ad hoc committee is focusing on locating new overnight spaces for oversized vehicles through the services of New Beginnings Counseling Center’s Safe RV Parking Program.

The ordinance goes into effect Dec. 16 but it won’t be enforced until roughly 276 new street signs are installed, expected to be done in March, according to the city attorney’s office.

The black-and-white rules remove virtually all of the personal discretion involved in enforcement, City Attorney Ariel Calonne said at a council meeting last month.

Though the vote was unanimous, Councilwoman Cathy Murillo, who has echoed the concerns of RV-dweller advocates, said her vote came with some reluctance, and said she would work with the RV community to develop more spaces for RV dwellers to stay.

