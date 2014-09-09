Friday, June 8 , 2018, 10:38 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Council Makes Official the Sale of Airport Land to Direct Relief

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 9, 2014 | 5:35 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara will part with a parcel of Santa Barbara Airport property after a sales deal with humanitarian nonprofit Direct Relief became official Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara City Council unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing the sale of land north of Hollister Avenue in the airport’s commercial industrial area so the Santa Barbara-based international humanitarian aid organization can build a new state-of-the-art facility at 6100 Hollister Ave.

The council members gave an initial OK last month.

Direct Relief hopes to open the facility in 2016, although a timeframe for when construction would begin was not available, according to the nonprofit.

The organization will pay a base price of $25 per square foot of land — between $6.5 million and $8.5 million — for 6 to 8.5 acres, dependent on final development plans.

That facility will replace Direct Relief’s existing building at 27 S. La Patera Lane and a warehouse across the street, deemed too small by organization officials who have been searching for a new spot for the past two years.

While the 15-acre airport property’s land and existing buildings have been used for temporary short-term rental — generating income of $300,000 annually to the airport — they’re subject to certain Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

Failed development proposals since 1997 have included two single-tenant housing complexes, an industrial condo project, a one-acre parcel for a Verizon maintenance and storage facility, a hotel, four proposals from Target to build a retail facility and a proposal from Deckers Outdoor Corp. to build corporate offices.

Founded locally in 1948, Direct Relief approached the airport with an unsolicited proposal last year. Direct Relief plans to build a new facility with approximately 100,000 square feet of warehouse space and 25,000 square feet of office space.

Sale proceeds will support airport operations and construction of new commercial industrial buildings.

Direct Relief will also make annual community support payments to the city, construct an access road and give the city a right to reacquire the property at a 10 percent discount if the organization ever decided to sell it.

With the sale, Direct Relief will conduct an 18-month feasibility period and begin an accompanying fundraising campaign.

