Santa Barbara Council Members Spar Over Ordinance Committee Chair Position

This week’s Santa Barbara City Council meeting was a mostly light-hearted affair — the ceremonial session included the swearing-in of a new council member and the departure of another because of term limits.

But the breezy mood of the moment took a turn at the end of the meeting when council member Cathy Murillo was denied an opportunity to serve as chair of the city's ordinance committee.

New Mayor Pro Tempore Harwood “​Bendy” White nominated councilman Randy Rowse to continue as chair of the ordinance committee.

Councilman Frank Hotchkiss, who also serves on the three-member committee, agreed. But Murillo, the third member of that panel, objected.

“I don’t think it’s fair that one person gets to be the chair and just stays there,”​ Murillo said. “We need some fresh blood in the leadership position.”

Murillo gruffly said that the council should rotate the chairs of the ordinance and finance committees.

“I would love to chair the ordinance committee sometime before I go off council,”​ Murillo said.

“I guess I would like to suggest it for this year, but I would be willing to do it for next year if it is going to offend Mr. Rowse.”

The Ordinance Committee serves as the first public review of new city laws.

Whether it’s the medical marijuana proposal or how to handle RVs parking, proposed ordinances go before the three-member panel for vetting before going to the full City Council.

Murillo then suggested that Hotchkiss could serve as the new chair because he has seniority over her, but Hotchkiss declined.

“I am happy with what we are doing,” he said.

Murillo said his reasoning could be, “because Rowse is your friend you didn’t want to say anything.”

Hotchkiss disagreed.

“Everyone up here is my friend,”​ Hotchkiss retorted. “It’s not a friendship thing. It’s just a good way of going. He’s done a good job. I would like to see him continue.”

Murillo made one last plea that swayed White.

“Let’s rotate, please,”​ Murillo asked

White said he would be willing to consider Murillo’s idea someday when there’s a light agenda.

“I am open to the idea that there be a rotation at some point,” White said. “It’s a valid suggestion.”

Murillo, knowing that the matter would return to the council at some point, ended up voting for Rowse as Ordinance Committee chair.

