Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:52 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Council Gets Update on Noise Ordinance Recommended by SBCC Neighborhood Task Force

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 15, 2015 | 7:13 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council was briefed Tuesday on a draft noise ordinance that could be implemented in response to neighbors rankled by the volume of some Santa Barbara City College students living in residences near the school.

The Santa Barbara City College Neighborhood Task Force was formed last year to help maintain relationships between the college and the surrounding neighborhoods of the Mesa, the Lower Westside and West Beach that are home to many students.

The task force has recommended a noise ordinance modeled after the San Luis Obispo Neighborhood Assistance Program, or SNAP, which uses hired students trained by local police to issue warnings to loud-noise violators, with police issuing citations on repeat calls.

At this week's meeting, council members asked about the progress of the task force report during a presentation from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The city does not have the authority to implement all of the changes asked for in the report — some things such as student conduct will have have to be enforced by the college — but the noise ordinance is an issue the city has been working on.

City staff have come up with a draft ordinance, and the next step likely will be to schedule public forums to get feedback on any issues and concerns, said police Sgt. Riley Harwood. 

Because the ordinance would change the noise complaints from a criminal to a civil issue, it would streamline the process.

"It would be significantly easier for us to enforce and would not require officers to find the complaining party to sign a complaint against the offender," Harwood said. Cases would go in front of a city hearing officer and would not likely be dismissed, as they are many times during the current process.

Harwood said SBCC has some seed money to help start up the program, with the hope that ongoing costs will largely be funded by revenues generated by the fines.

Harwood said that starting a SNAP program in Santa Barbara will require screening for high quality candidates to respond to these noise calls, similar to the process to hire community service officers to police the downtown corridor.

"It's not easy to find people that are going to be a good fit," he said, adding that it could take until spring to make the hires for the program. 

"There's a desire here for them to be students also, but we'll see how it pans out here," he said.

Staffing in general has been a challenge for the department — an anticipated 18 vacancies are expected by December — and hiring "officers and dispatchers will always be the priority," he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 