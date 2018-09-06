Santa Barbara Council of Charitable Gift Planners Sets Talk on Life Estates

The Santa Barbara Council of Charitable Gift Planners will host an educational meeting on life estates, noon-1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Harry’s Plaza Café, 3013 State St.

Speaker Steven C. Sommer will discuss Life Estates: An Under-Appreciated Gift Planning Opportunity.

Sommers is vice president and philanthropic specialist for Wells Fargo Philanthropic Services within The Private Bank, which helps charitable individuals, families and nonprofit grous work toward their goals by providing specialized advisory services.

Life estates have become more popular recently as a gift planning tool. Under the right circumstances, life estates can be a meaningful and rewarding way for individuals to gift a personal residence.

Sommers will review what an ideal donor for this gift vehicle looks like and how to establish both basic, as well advanced life estates, using a combination of gifting techniques.

Beforer joining Wells Fargo, Sommers served as executive director of the Providence Foundation supporting the Providence Healthcare Network, which is part of Ascension Health.

He also held senior development positions at Shriners Hospitals for Children, the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, and City of Hope National Medical Center.

He earned a B.A. in education from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD, and a masters of divinity and doctor of philosophy from Fuller Seminary in Pasadena.

He is a member of the Partnership for Philanthropic Planning of Los Angeles and the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy.

The Santa Barbara Council of Charitable Gift Planners, formerly the Planned Giving Roundtable of Santa Barbara, was reorganized in 2017 and became a chapter of the National Association of Charitable Gift Planners.

The council’s mission is to promote philanthropy by educating, connecting and inspiring gift planning/development professionals throughout the tri-counties.

Membership is open to gift planners in the nonprofit sector as well as allied professionals in the financial, legal, insurance, and consulting services. Annual membership dues are $150 a year.

Luncheon ticket prices are $35 members, $45 nonmembers. To make a reservation for these meetings visit www.sbgiftplanners.org/calendar.

For more information, contact council president Rochelle Rose, [email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 179.

— Rochelle Rose for Council of Charitable Gift Planners.