Santa Barbara Council Supports Giving Parker Family More Time For Waterfront Hotel Project

Five-year extension for 150-room project gets 4-2 vote from council, but needs 5 votes for final approval

The Parker family got more time to build its hotel on Cabrillo Boulevard, but only half of what it wanted, as the Santa Barbara City Council voted Tuesday to approve a development agreement extension with a 5-year term.

It’s not a final decision, however.

The 4-2 vote means the outcome could change — the approval needs five votes to be adopted, and since Councilman Randy Rowse was absent, there’s no telling how he’ll cast his vote.

The city approved plans for a 150-room hotel at the site in 1981, and amended it in 1993, requiring the Parker family to build a hostel and donate land for a Chase Palm Park expansion.

The hotel would be located on the inland side of Cabrillo Boulevard, across the street from The Fess Parker, a Doubletree by Hilton Resort.

Fess Parker, who was known for portraying Davy Crockett in films and was behind several local hotel and vineyard projects, died at age 85 in 2010.

His family asked the city to give it a 10-year extension of the development agreement so it could move forward with a new, smaller version of the hotel project on the 500 block of Cabrillo Boulevard.

They want to build a 50-room hotel at the site and potentially transfer the unused — but approved — hotel rooms to another site, according to Suzanne Elledge, owner of Suzanne Elledge Planning & Permitting Services Inc., who represented the family during Tuesday’s City Council meeting discussions.

Most of Tuesday’s debate focused on that room transfer, since the assumption is that up to 70 rooms could be added to the Doubletree at 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The developers aren’t looking for preferential treatment for the Doubletree — the room transfers could apply to any site, Elledge said.

Planning Commission members didn’t want the room transfers as part of the agreement, but city staff recommended that the City Council approve the development agreement including that condition.

Councilman Gregg Hart objected to the 10-year term, and was the one who proposed the 5-year agreement, getting support from Mayor Helene Schneider and councilmen Frank Hotchkiss and Bendy White.

There clearly wasn’t support for a 10-year extension of the development agreement among council members, and after briefly conferring with the Parker family, Elledge said they would be OK with a 5-year term.

Councilwoman Cathy Murillo and Councilman Jason Dominguez voted against it, pointing to the uncertainty of where the extra rooms would be built if the Parker family pursues a smaller hotel for the waterfront property.

Assistant City Attorney Scott Vincent said the 150-room approved development could transfer unused space on a square footage basis through transferring existing development rights and the development agreement includes room-to-room transfers instead, of any size.

The city thought the room-to-room transfer would be an incentive to go forward with the revised hotel design, “but we didn’t think we were giving away the house,” he said.

