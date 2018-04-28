Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:54 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council Rejects Expanded Parking Assessments

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 4, 2013 | 10:26 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday rejected the idea of charging theaters, museums and nonprofit business offices within the Parking and Business Improvement Area, although other businesses pay into a fund for the 75-minute free parking program and operation of the parking structures and lots.

The Downtown Parking Committee recommended that the city reassess all businesses within the Parking and Business Improvement Area that aren’t currently paying into the fund.

Theaters would perhaps pay a fee for half of their seats per show, which would be “a nominal amount of money” that could be passed on to customers, the committee said.

The City Council was skeptical, however, especially since the city often gives grant funding to these entities.

“I have a lot of reservations about even starting that conversation,” Mayor Helene Schneider said.

The council voted to adopt the PBIA annual report — which doesn’t propose any changes to the boundaries or fees — but not start assessments for theaters, museums or nonprofit business offices that don’t already pay into the fund.

Council members also authorized a vote-by-mail election for Nov. 5, which will include the mayor’s seat and three council seats on the ballot.

The city is also asking voters to approve an ordinance that would swap land between the city’s property at MacKenzie Park and the U.S. government’s property at the adjacent Fremont Army Reserve Center. It’s a leftover issue from 1964, and no money would be exchanged, Schneider said.

City Attorney Steve Wiley said the agreement involves trading roughly 14,000 square feet of city land for 12,000 square feet of federal land.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 