Santa Barbara City Council Seeks Community Input on Short-Term Vacation Rentals

Advice

The Santa Barbara City Council will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 to discuss options for the regulation of short-term vacation rentals.

The purpose of this meeting is for the City Council to receive public input and recommend options for the regulation and enforcement of short-term vacation rentals to address community concern. The public meeting will be held in the Council Chambers on the second floor at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

On Thursday, June 18, the Council Agenda and Staff Report will be available at SantaBarbaraCA.gov; under Most Popular, click on “Council Agenda Packet.”

The growth of the vacation rental market is likely contributing to the low rental vacancy rate. There is also a concern that this is having a negative impact on the character of neighborhoods and creating other nuisances, including noise and available parking. At the same time, however, the city is collecting transient occupancy tax revenue from short-term vacation rental owners. In response to the growing concerns over the impacts of vacation rentals in neighborhoods and the mixed message created from the enforcement of the TOT ordinance, the City Council directed staff to address this policy issue.

The City Council and staff are aware that short-term vacation rentals exist throughout the city and that most are operating in residential areas where they are not allowed under the Zoning Ordinance. To date, alleged violations have been investigated and code enforcement action taken only in response to neighborhood complaints.

The city has created a Short-Term Vacation Rentals web page that can be viewed by clicking here. Please watch the page for additional information on this topic. The web page can also be used to sign up for updates and notices.

— Liz Limón is a project planner for the City of Santa Barbara.