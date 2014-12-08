Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:57 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council to Consider Contractor for Construction of New Children’s Library

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 8, 2014 | 8:00 p.m.

Construction of a brand new Children’s Library within the Santa Barbara Central Library downtown will begin in early 2015 after city officials grant final approval Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara City Council was expected to tap Oxnard-based Viola Inc. to spearhead the Children’s Library Renovation project for a $1,497,296 contract during the consent-item portion of Tuesday’s meeting.

Officials were also asked to approve up to $225,000 to cover any cost increases from changes made before a tentative Children’s Library completion date of mid-2015 at the main library at 40 E. Anapamu St. — a branch that hasn’t been remodeled since 1980.

Project funds were raised via a public-private partnership between the city, Friends of the Santa Barbara Central Library and the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation.

The Library Gift Fund will chip in $450,000, along with more than $772,000 in donations collected by the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation, according to the Santa Barbara Public Works Department.

The balance of $500,000 will come from general fund revenues, but private sponsorships were still being sought this week, supervising engineer Mike Wiltshire told Noozhawk.

Design plans moved forward in March, when City Council approved a contract with LPA Inc. Viola subsequently came back with the lowest of three contractor bids.

Wiltshire said construction could begin in February and last four to six months.

The project requires relocating the existing children’s section from the main level to the lower level, where a state-of-the-art Children’s Library will provide youngsters with a space more than four times the current 1,500 square feet.

The renovation includes adding more main floor seating and electrical outlets, as well as new Children’s Library restrooms and updated existing bathrooms, said Scott Love, library services manager.

Construction shouldn’t disrupt the public too much, Love said, since most main floor changes won’t occur until after the Children’s Library is built on the lower level.

Two large desks on the main floor will be removed as early as January, he said, and a smaller desk visible from the main entrance will take its place. A new technology room was also in the works.

“There’s still a lot to be ironed out,” Love said, adding the library hopes to create an endowment for future service.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 