Santa Barbara Councilman Randy Rowse Announces Re-Election Campaign

By Randy Rowse for City Council 2015 | June 9, 2015 | 5:54 p.m.

Councilman Randy Rowse will run for re-election to the Santa Barbara City Council.

Rowse will be running for his second full term.

"I'm proud of my record on council. Over the past four years, we have worked carefully to restore fiscal reserves while enhancing public safety. We've addressed traffic issues and made neighborhoods safer. Overall, the City of Santa Barbara is on a positive trajectory, and there is much more to be accomplished," Rowse said. "I'm running for re-election to continue the good work we've started these past four years.

"We need to work together to maintain our momentum towards fiscal solvency, enhanced public safety and to address infrastructure needs that are common to all cities. Lastly, our water supply and usage is issue number one and will remain so in the foreseeable future. With proper planning and stewardship, we can provide for a bright and sustainable Santa Barbara."

Concurrent with Rowse's service on the City Council, he also runs a business downtown, the Paradise Cafe, where he has been the owner for more than 30 years. Rowse's daily presence at his business gives him the unique opportunity to interact with local residents and visitors to Santa Barbara, and gives him a valuable private sector perspective that he brings to his public service.

Rowse lives on the Mesa with his wife, Janet, and is the only incumbent council member in the newly formed Mesa district, No. 2. They have owned their home since 1985 and have remained active in neighborhood activities and ocean sports.

Their two grown children enjoyed successful careers attending local public schools. Rowse holds a degree in geography from UCSB, where he graduated in 1976.

The campaign will host a formal kickoff event in the weeks to come.

 

