Santa Barbara Councilwoman Cathy Murillo Visits San Marcos High School Class

Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Cathy Murillo recently visited San Marcos High School to discuss her career and local legislation with the students in teacher Luke Ohrn’s Law and Society class.

Murillo was elected to her second, four-year term last November. She is a liberal Democrat who represents District 3 in Santa Barbara, and says her focus is on improving the lives of minorities and underprivileged families.

She began her Feb. 11 visit with Mr. Ohrn’s class by sharing her personal and professional history. Murillo explained that before becoming a local politician, she wrote for the Santa Barbara News-Press and the Santa Barbara Independent, and was always intrigued by the workings of local politics.

In her first term on the council, she proved to be extremely liberal. While she assisted in the passing of many ordinances, she claims she will get more ordinances passed in her second term because she has more of a say and can be more assertive.

She serves on the Ordinance Committee, New Zoning Ordinance Committee and the Sustainability Council Committee on the City Council. She explained that the “real” work gets done in committee meetings, not at City Council meetings.

Murillo went on to explain the makeup of the City Council and how meetings are run. The mayor and six other council members from their respective districts make decisions involving ordinances and regulations in Santa Barbara.

She serves alongside Jason Dominguez, Gregg Hart, Frank Hotchkiss, Randy Rowse and Bendy White. They work together at weekly city council meetings at 2:00pm every Tuesday at City Hall. Murillo, along with her colleagues, are working to move the meetings to a more accessible time for working people.

In weeks to come, the City Council is looking to find a new police chief and reform the Police Department by improving training and hiring more Spanish-speaking officers. The police force is controlled by the Fire & Police Commission, but the City Council can put pressure on decisions relating to nominations.

Murillo’s current focus relates to the growing bicycle community. She is hoping to create bicycle lanes entirely separate from the streets, resembling Europe. She believes this will decrease Santa Barbara’s carbon footprint and promote healthy living among residents.

She noted that she is focusing on improving the lives of undocumented immigrant families and decreasing penalties for minor misdemeanors.

She encourages local teens to keep involved with politics because politics directly control their lives.

“Read the news, consume the news,” Murillo advised. “It’s the best way to involve yourself in politics.”

At the conclusion of her visit, she invited Mr. Ohrn’s students to attend the weekly City Council meetings and participate in local politics.

— Ella Jensen is a San Marcos High School student and an executive leadership team member at The King’s Page. Connect with The King’s Page on Facebook. Follow The King’s Page on Twitter: @smkingspage.