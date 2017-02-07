Santa Barbara County Supervisors Hartmann, Williams to Negotiate With Chumash Tribe

First and Third District representatives take over from Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam and retired Supervisor Doreen Farr

Although Santa Barbara County has filed a lawsuit protesting the placement of a 1,400-acre property into a federal trust for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, it doesn’t mean an end to county-tribe negotiations.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors gave the thumbs up to First District Supervisor Das Williams and Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann to constitute a county ad-hoc advisory committee that works with the Chumash on issues of mutual interest.

The two are replacing Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam and retired Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr on the committee.

By far the most contentious of those issues has been the tribe’s efforts to put the 1,400-acre Camp 4 into federal trust, taking the Santa Ynez Valley property off the county tax rolls and away from its land-use oversight.

Last month, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs affirmed a request to place the swath of agricultural land along Highway 246 into trust, adding to the tribe’s reservation.

The county promptly sued, arguing that the government’s actions failed to follow regulatory guidelines governing fee-to-trust acquisitions.

Additionally, the county argued the federal government failed to conduct the proper environmental review.

The county also contends that the agriculture-zoned property contributes to the rural character of the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Chumash purchased the land from the estate of Fess Parker in 2010. The effort to put it into trust has been met with considerable opposition from local individuals and groups.

Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn has said that the tribe intends to “begin the process” of building houses on the land, though that wouldn’t happen for at least nine months.

The tribal government, he told the supervisors Tuesday, holds “official elections to select our leaders, and we vote on initiatives to make important decisions to improve the quality of life within the community.”

It contracts with the county for services such as police, and provides many other services local governments do, he said.

“Any type of economic development we participate in goes beyond supporting tribal government, programs and infrastructure,” Kahn asserted. “Our support reaches the entire community.”

Several public speakers at the meeting advocated for negotiation over litigation, and insisted on the importance of tribal sovereignty.

“We are unreservedly opposed to litigation strategies that, frankly, achieve the same outcomes that thoughtful, inclusive and respectful discussions and dialogue could achieve,” said Joe Armendariz of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association.

Money spent on litigation could be redirected toward crucial county services, he contended.

Williams and Hartman’s committee can discuss issues, but final decisions require approval from the full board and the tribe.

Representatives from county staff were also approved by the board Tuesday to engage in discussions with the tribe, something Kahn said would strengthen their dialogue.

